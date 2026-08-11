Inside Arts School Where Jeffrey Epstein Allegedly Preyed on Young Teenage Students as Decades of Abuse Claims Are Exposed

One former student, Paul Busch, told NPR that he was s-xually abused by his ballet teacher, Thomas Clower, in 2005 when he was studying to become a professional dancer.

Busch said he'd admired Clower and had a "desire" to "prove" that he was "good enough" and "worthy of love." These things blended into the "perfect condition" for someone to take advantage of, according to Busch.

The teacher became his mentor, and Busch said that he eventually received an "inappropriate" email from Clower asking about his intimate life.

"It's really hard to differentiate what's appropriate and what's not until it's too late," he shared.

Over time, the behavior escalated to Clower putting his hand into Busch's pants and touching his private area.

Clower later pleaded guilty to attempted fourth-degree criminal s-xual conduct.