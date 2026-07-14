EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein Abused His Own Mom — Pedophile Tried to Finance His Debauched Career by Stealing From Her Account, College Professor Claims

Years before he launched his sex-trafficking and blackmail business, Epstein wrote a check drawn from his hard-working mother Paula's bank account, according to research done for a book on sex traffickers by City University of New York professor Thomas Volscho.

Jeffrey Epstein 's long record of exploiting women appears to have begun at home – by stealing from his own mother, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The check bounced, leaving his mom on the hook and revealing, even in his youth, that no woman was off-limits to his schemes – not even the one who raised him.

"When NYU sent a debt collector to his address, his brother answered the door and said he'd gone off to Europe and then coughed up like three or four hundred dollars of the thousand-odd dollars owed," Volscho told the New York University school newspaper.

The check was for tuition at NYU – an institution Epstein never graduated from but claimed he had in order to get a lucrative job at the now-defunct Wall Street investment bank Bear Stearns.

NYU took Epstein to civil court in December 1975 over the invalid check. And while Epstein later settled the suit, the betrayal was a sign of the sociopathic pattern of lies and manipulation that followed him to his grave.