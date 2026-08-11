Vanessa Williams Opens Up About 'Betrayal' Decades After Intimate Photo Release Scandal Ended Her Miss America Reign

"I feel like now, I think people who hear that story now will be like, 'I cannot believe that happened,'" host Jesse Tyler Ferguson told Williams on the Tuesday, August 11 episode of his Dinner's On Me .

"To put it in context, just plainly, Miss America was an ideal, and it was the exact opposite of nude pictures and a pristine image. That's why it was such a big, big deal," the former beauty queen explained.

"And also the betrayal and, like, you know, selling the pictures behind my back without a release, timing it so, you know, this was all going on when I became famous," she noted about how the photos taken in 1982 didn't surface until she was a household name after taking the iconic title.