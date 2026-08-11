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Home > Politics > Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton Calls Trump 'Unhinged' as He 'Focuses On All The Wrong Things' Amid Reflecting Pool Scandals and Iran War

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Source: MEGA

Hillary Clinton has called out her rival, Donald Trump.

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Aug. 11 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

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Hillary Clinton has pulled no punches when it comes to criticizing President Trump, calling him "unhinged" during a podcast interview, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 78-year-old appeared on Pivot with Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway and called out her rival's apparent obsession with the Reflecting Pool, construction projects, and the Iran War.

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'The Guy Is So Out of It Right Now'

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Photo of Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Clinton bashed Trump during a podcast interview, calling him 'unhinged.'

"I mean, honestly, the guy is so out of it right now, unhinged, obsessed, and focused on all the wrong things, you know," the former Secretary of State told Swisher. "Maybe we should be happy he's messing around with the Reflecting Pool ... not starting another war somewhere else."

The president has been focused on the iconic pool, which is set out to be updated, for months. However, the renovation hit several snags, including an algae outbreak as well as claims of vandalism. Former U.S. Olympian David Hearn had previously been accused of damaging the pool by "ripping a piece of recently installed sealant on the bottom..."

Hearn was indicted by a grand jury on charges of felony destruction of property. He faced 10 years in prison.

But days later, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro dropped the charges, as Pirro instead blamed the damage on "over-spraying and delamination."

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Trump's Iran War Drama

Photo of Hillary Clinton
Source: @Pivot with Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway/YouTube

The 78-year-old claimed the president is 'out of it right now' during an interview.

Trump went off on Pirro following her decision, accusing the former Fox News personality of "folding like an umbrella." The 80-year-old has been juggling the pool drama with the current conflict in Iran.

The controversial politician, who first launched an attack on the country in February, previously claimed the war would last four to five weeks. This week, Trump claimed the war will end "pretty soon."

It has been reported the U.S. military currently has a munitions shortage, a detail that is said to have led to a heated confrontation between the president and Defense Sec. Pete Hegseth.

Despite the uncertainty of the war, Trump has still found time to rant about his pet projects, including a proposed update to the White House ballroom.

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Hillary Clinton Claims Trump 'Can't Concentrate'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump has been focused on several pet projects in the last couple of months, including the Reflecting Pool and the White House ballroom.

"I'm not against the idea of a ballroom. I'm against this ballroom," Clinton told Swisher during her podcast appearance. "I'm against the process that, well – the fact there was no process that created this, you know, carbuncle on the side of the White House, which I think is so unfortunate-looking."

On August 7, a federal appeals court ruled that Trump cannot continue building the ballroom without Congress' approval. After the decision, Trump declared he would appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court.

"This is a man who can't concentrate," Clinton told Swisher. "This is a man whose mind apparently goes to, 'Where can I add more gold?' instead of 'How do I get out of Iran without looking like the loser that I am?' 'How do I begin to, you know, deal with AI, which is a serious threat to our security, our labor force, and so much else?'"

The ex-presidential candidate added, "His mind is about, 'What are these things that reflect my need to appear important?' and so, that's what he spends his time on."

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Photo of Reflecting Pool
Source: MEGA

Trump previously claimed the Reflecting Pool was vandalism.

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In his new filing, Trump requested an additional month to review the appeals court decision that upheld the dismissal of the case.

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