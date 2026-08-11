Hillary Clinton Calls Trump 'Unhinged' as He 'Focuses On All The Wrong Things' Amid Reflecting Pool Scandals and Iran War

"I mean, honestly, the guy is so out of it right now, unhinged, obsessed, and focused on all the wrong things, you know," the former Secretary of State told Swisher. "Maybe we should be happy he's messing around with the Reflecting Pool ... not starting another war somewhere else."

The president has been focused on the iconic pool, which is set out to be updated, for months. However, the renovation hit several snags, including an algae outbreak as well as claims of vandalism. Former U.S. Olympian David Hearn had previously been accused of damaging the pool by "ripping a piece of recently installed sealant on the bottom..."

Hearn was indicted by a grand jury on charges of felony destruction of property. He faced 10 years in prison.

But days later, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro dropped the charges, as Pirro instead blamed the damage on "over-spraying and delamination."