'Trump Was Ready to Let You Die': New Details of Prez's Plan to Escape Iranian Assassination Attempt in Turkey Revealed Amid Backlash

Newly discovered video of Trump's great escape showed the president waving to the cameras as he headed into the older plane. But then, a truck is seen maneuvering towards the steps of the jet, and a man in a suit can be seen being loaded into a small catering container.

The container was then whisked away from Air Force One to another jet. When the container was lowered, the person in the suit stepped out and boarded the Air Force C-32A plane for the trip to Britain.

As soon as he arrived at RAF Mildenhall, Trump was reportedly driven back to the presidential 747, boarded through another entrance, and later descended in view of reporters, as if to appear like he had been on board the entire time.

Trump then walked across the tarmac to the new Qatar-donated aircraft, which he used to finish his trip home to Washington.