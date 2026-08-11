Hillary Clinton Mocked by Critics After Sharing Barack Obama's Reaction to Michelle's Dig at Trump

As Radar previously reported, Trump, 80, has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize several times, but has failed to win it. However, he's openly claimed that he deserves it.

Earlier this year, Maria Corina Machado even offered her own award to the president. However, the Norwegian Nobel Committee replied that many prizes "have been passed on after the winner's death" but clarified the honor of the award "cannot be gifted."

Clinton said she "burst into laughter" and Barack "started to giggle" when they heard Michelle's remark and seemingly connected it to Trump.

"I poked him in the back, and I said, 'Oh my God, I am sure Trump is watching this. He thinks he's now in the third circle of h-ll,'" the former Secretary of State continued. "He goes, 'Yeah, I hope he is.' It was great."