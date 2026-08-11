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Home > News > Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton Mocked by Critics After Sharing Barack Obama's Reaction to Michelle's Dig at Trump

Hillary Clinton shared Barack Obama reaction to a supposed dig at Trump.
Source: MEGA

Hillary Clinton shared Barack Obama reaction to a supposed dig at Trump.

Aug. 11 2026, Published 6:10 p.m. ET

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Hillary Clinton faced backlash from critics online after revealing that she laughed with Barack Obama over a subtle dig his wife, Michelle, appeared to make at Donald Trump's expense, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The moment occurred at the opening ceremony for the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago on June 18.

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Michelle Obama Praises Barack for Winning Peace Prize

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Michelle Obama spoke about Barack's accomplishments at the opening ceremony for his library in Chicago.
Source: MEGA

Michelle Obama spoke about Barack's accomplishments at the opening ceremony for his library in Chicago.

During her speech, Michelle, 62, told her husband, 65, "You were doing the people's work, rescuing our economy, expanding health care, ending a war, ordering the bin Laden raid, saving an auto industry, winning a peace prize."

On a recent installment of Pivot with Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway, Clinton, 78, recalled the alleged jab at the POTUS and how she and Barack reacted.

"Michelle Obama was giving this incredibly clever speech, touting all of Barack's many accomplishments," she shared. "And then, of course, 'you received a Nobel Peace Prize.'"

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'I Burst Into Laughter'

Hillary Clinton said she and Barack Obama both laughed at the remark.
Source: MEGA

Hillary Clinton said she and Barack Obama both laughed at the remark.

As Radar previously reported, Trump, 80, has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize several times, but has failed to win it. However, he's openly claimed that he deserves it.

Earlier this year, Maria Corina Machado even offered her own award to the president. However, the Norwegian Nobel Committee replied that many prizes "have been passed on after the winner's death" but clarified the honor of the award "cannot be gifted."

Clinton said she "burst into laughter" and Barack "started to giggle" when they heard Michelle's remark and seemingly connected it to Trump.

"I poked him in the back, and I said, 'Oh my God, I am sure Trump is watching this. He thinks he's now in the third circle of h-ll,'" the former Secretary of State continued. "He goes, 'Yeah, I hope he is.' It was great."

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Critics Slam Hillary Clinton's Remarks

Critics online slammed Hillary Clinton.
Source: MEGA

Critics online slammed Hillary Clinton.

But some Clinton critics were far from amused by the playful back-and-forth. Social media users called her "bitter," "warped," and "childish," as they accused her of constantly thinking about the current POTUS.

One person on X wrote, "Trump lives in their heads rent-free," and another added, "She is so corny."

A third person slammed, "At least Trump won the presidency twice while you Crooked Hillary won zero!" and a fourth called her a "despicable vile woman."

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Hillary Clinton Compares Trump White House to Saddam Hussein's Palaces

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Donald Trump has embellished the White House with gold decor.
Source: @Kai Trump/YouTube

Donald Trump has embellished the White House with gold decor.

During her conversation with Swisher, Clinton also compared the new gold decor in the White House to Saddam Hussein's palaces.

"When I was in Baghdad after the fall of Saddam Hussein, I had meetings – I was then a senator – I had meetings in some of his palaces, and they were quite reminiscent of what we are seeing in our own White House," she shared. "It's just insane."

Clinton called the updates to the White House a "reflection" of Trump's "narcissistic personality and his need to feel important, including sticking gold embellishments all over the walls of the Oval Office."

"This is a man who- his mind apparently goes to 'where can I add more gold' instead of 'how do I get out of Iran without looking like the loser that I am,'" she claimed.

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