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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Ex-Obama Spokesman Calls Trump 'Weak' for 'Hiding' While Leaving Reporters Behind During Secret Plane Swap

A photo of Donald Trump alongside a photo of Tommy Vietor
Source: MEGA; X/@TVietor08

A former aide of President Barack Obama criticized at Donald Trump in a post.

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Aug. 11 2026, Published 1:44 p.m. ET

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A former staffer for Barack Obama mocked President Donald Trump's plan to dodge an assassination threat.

While the POTUS reportedly escaped in a catering truck shuttle to a private jet, he let a "decoy" plane packed with staffers and press take off and risk being a target of an attack. Tommy Vietor, who was a spokesperson for Obama and the United States National Security Council from 2011 to 2012, branded him "weak" for the move, RadarOnline.com has learned.

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Donald Trump Branded 'Scared Little B----"

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A photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump evaded an alleged assassination threat from Iran.

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Vietor wrote on X, "The mental image of Trump hiding from Iran in a catering cart is devastating. A weak, stupid old man hiding from the consequences of his own decision while endangering others."

In a follow-up post, he added, "What does it say about Trump's soul that he bombed a school full of Iranian girls and won't admit it, and then hid like a scared little b---- while his staff, Secret Service and press acted as decoys? Pipe down about morality, ICE propagandist."

According to reports, the personnel on the plane were unaware they were potentially at risk and they were under the belief that Trump was also on board with them.

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Trump Dodges Security Threats at NATO Summit

A photo of Air Force One
Source: MEGA

Trump dipped from the old Air Force One, leaving members of the media on board.

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As for Trump, after receiving the intel on the alleged threat, he announced he'd take the old Air Force One "for old time's sake" rather than the gifted luxury Qatari jet. He even televised himself boarding the plane.

However, before the jet took off, Trump reportedly hid in a catering truck, which is typically used to load on-flight meals onto the plane. He was then shuttled to an Air Force C-32A plane, according to The Washington Post.

The president's plane then took him out of Turkey, where he had been attending the NATO Summit, and to the United Kingdom.

Later, White House communications director Steven Cheung hinted at a security concern, but didn't cite a specific threat to Trump's life.

"As the president has said recently, there are many enemies of America who have their sights on him, and we use every tool at our disposal – including distraction and misdirection – to address those threats."

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New Jet Faces Safety Concerns

A photo of the Qatari-gifted jet
Source: MEGA

People from all sides of the political spectrum have concerns about the Qatari-gifted jet.

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Swapping the Qatari jet for the old Air Force One was reportedly a strategic move, especially after Trump was accused of prioritizing luxury over practicality and safety. However, sources close to the operation claimed it was merely precautionary, playing down concern for the functionality.

After the jet was acquired, the Air Force reportedly admitted the plane did not have the same security features that were on Air Force One, according to The New York Times.

Still, Cheung denied concerns surrounding Trump's ongoing use of the new jet.

He said, “The new Air Force One is a state-of-the-art aircraft that has been fitted with high-level security protocols that ensure the safety of the President and his staff."

Vietor wasn't the only Trump adversary dismayed by the security risk and his team's response. Senate Democrats previously expressed concern the Qatari jet wasn't well-suited for his safety. 13 Democratic members of the Senate sent a letter to the president with those concerns, but they were ignored.

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'Number One on the Kill List for Iran'

A photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump claimed Israel passed him some intel about security.

Trump previously admitted to a security threat from Iran. He claimed Israeli authorities passed intel to him about a potential hit on his life, telling reporters he was "number one on the kill list for Iran."

On Truth Social, he added, "1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME!"

"Orders have already been given, and the U.S. Military is ready, willing, and able, for a one-year period of time, subject to extension, to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran - PRAISE BE TO ALLAH!"

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