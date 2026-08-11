Ex-Obama Spokesman Calls Trump 'Weak' for 'Hiding' While Leaving Reporters Behind During Secret Plane Swap

While the POTUS reportedly escaped in a catering truck shuttle to a private jet, he let a "decoy" plane packed with staffers and press take off and risk being a target of an attack . Tommy Vietor, who was a spokesperson for Obama and the United States National Security Council from 2011 to 2012, branded him "weak" for the move, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Vietor wrote on X, "The mental image of Trump hiding from Iran in a catering cart is devastating. A weak, stupid old man hiding from the consequences of his own decision while endangering others."

In a follow-up post, he added, "What does it say about Trump's soul that he bombed a school full of Iranian girls and won't admit it, and then hid like a scared little b---- while his staff, Secret Service and press acted as decoys? Pipe down about morality, ICE propagandist."

According to reports, the personnel on the plane were unaware they were potentially at risk and they were under the belief that Trump was also on board with them.