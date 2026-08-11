EXCLUSIVE: Trump Sparks 'Sitting Duck' Assassination Fears With Catering Cart 'Farce'

The White House said he would depart aboard an older presidential 747 before returning through Britain to Washington on his new plane.

Trump had publicly said he would be leaving Turkey on one of the older versions of Air Force One rather than a luxury 747-8 donated by Qatar, which he had flown in on, with the president saying the choice was being made for "old times' sake" – before he is said to have boarded the newer Air Force One.

Mr. Trump boarded the older plane from the left-side door in view of cameras, and news organizations, including The New York Times, reported that he had traveled on it to Britain, where he switched back to the newer plane.

The operation was seemingly devised within hours after Trump was personally briefed on the danger.

Trump had boarded the older modified 747 from its left-side door in view of cameras, while reporters hurried aboard through lower steps at the rear.

But Trump was then reportedly removed from the opposite side of the aircraft using a catering container and transferred to a C-32A, the military variant of a Boeing 757, for a secret flight to Britain.

Reporters and some White House staff continued aboard Air Force One without being told Trump was elsewhere, becoming unwitting decoys.