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Home > Royals News > Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Mocked for 'Cringe' Table Dancing as 'Embarrassed' Prince Harry Looked on During Adam Levine Performance at Charity Dinner

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Source: MEGA, @@that_1/.X

Meghan Markle was mocked online for her dancing which was caught on video.

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Aug. 10 2026, Published 5:10 p.m. ET

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Meghan Markle apparently looked more like a starstruck groupie than a former royal as she busted out what critics called "cringe" dance moves while Adam Levine performed at a black-tie gala, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Duchess of Sussex, 45, and Prince Harry, 41, stepped out for a glitzy charity gala honoring Montecito neighbor David Foster's nonprofit foundation, where Maroon 5 frontman Levine, 47, treated the crowd to a live performance.

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Meghan Markle's Gala Dancing Caught on Video

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Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry remained seated while Meghan Markle danced at their table to Adam Levine.

Markle swiftly got into the show, whooping and grooving as the rest of her table remained seated. Even Harry seemed somewhat embarrassed by his wife's behavior, seen looking up at her and motioning his head downward, as if to ask her to sit back down.

The former actress wore a one-shouldered Greta Constantine Fabrizio gown for the occasion, while Harry sported a tuxedo with a velvet jacket.

The gala was held in legendary composer and record producer's hometown of Victoria, British Columbia, and raised $14million for Foster's foundation, which helps families cover non-medical costs while their children undergo life-saving organ transplants.

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'Meghan Thinks She’s at the Grammys'

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle was called the 'epitome of try hard' by critics over her table dancing.

Markle's table dance had critics on Reddit tearing the video apart.

"Dancing at the table. So thirsty! It’s so obnoxious to dance at a table when people are sitting. Meghan thinks she’s at the Grammys," one person sneered on Reddit.

A second added, "Yep, and from Harry’s head movement, I think he’s telling her to sit down."

"Harry looks so uncomfortable and embarrassed," a third person observed.

A fourth scoffed, "She's definitely trying to draw attention to herself. This is another reason she'll never be back in the RF. She can't behave with any sense of decorum. She is an embarrassment and attention hog. Everything has to be all about her."

"The epitome of a try-hard, toxically desperate for attention, influencer knowing they’re on camera, and desperate to look like she’s living her best life. She is so cringy and inelegant," a fifth Redditor sneered.

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David Foster Seemingly Snubbed Meghan Markle on Red Carpet

Photo of David Foster and Katharine McPhee
Source: MEGA

David Foster appeared to ignore Meghan Markle on the red carpet.

It was the second embarrassment for Markle that evening, as Foster appeared to visibly snub the Los Angeles native while walking past her on the red carpet.

The aspiring lifestyle influencer seemed eager to position herself for photos, extending an arm to guide the 16-time Grammy winner into place. Foster, however, kept his attention elsewhere, standing alongside wife Katharine McPhee, who was positioned next to Markle, while Harry took his place at the end of the foursome.

During the brief photo op, Foster remained on the opposite side of the group and appeared to avoid interacting with the Sussexes until Harry leaned over to say something. The music mogul responded with a quick glance and a faint smile for the cameras before the pair went their separate ways.

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Prince Harry and David Foster Were Like 'Father and Son'

Photo of David Foster and Katharine McPhee
Source: MEGA

David Foster and Katharine McPhee were initially close to the Sussexes when they moved to the U.S. in 2020.

Foster was one of the Sussexes' earliest Hollywood allies, helping the couple lock down a secluded Vancouver Island mansion as they planned their bombshell split from royal life in late 2019.

By May 2020, following Megxit, McPhee gushed to Access Hollywood, "My husband has a really, really beautiful relationship with Harry. They're like, they're so cute. They're like father and son."

The friendliness has seemingly cooled since then. Despite being Montecito neighbors, the couples have been publicly photographed together just once — a May 2023 steakhouse double date — while Foster and McPhee have gone quiet about Harry and Meghan after their early 2020 praise.

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