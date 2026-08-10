Meghan Markle Mocked for 'Cringe' Table Dancing as 'Embarrassed' Prince Harry Looked on During Adam Levine Performance at Charity Dinner

Markle's table dance had critics on Reddit tearing the video apart.

"Dancing at the table. So thirsty! It’s so obnoxious to dance at a table when people are sitting. Meghan thinks she’s at the Grammys," one person sneered on Reddit.

A second added, "Yep, and from Harry’s head movement, I think he’s telling her to sit down."

"Harry looks so uncomfortable and embarrassed," a third person observed.

A fourth scoffed, "She's definitely trying to draw attention to herself. This is another reason she'll never be back in the RF. She can't behave with any sense of decorum. She is an embarrassment and attention hog. Everything has to be all about her."

"The epitome of a try-hard, toxically desperate for attention, influencer knowing they’re on camera, and desperate to look like she’s living her best life. She is so cringy and inelegant," a fifth Redditor sneered.