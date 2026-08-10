Lindsay Clancy Murder Trial: See The Bloody Crime Scene Photos After 'Overwhelmed' Mom Allegedly Strangled Her Three Kids and Attempted Suicide
Aug. 10 2026, Published 4:35 p.m. ET
Jurors tasked with deciding the fate of Lindsay Clancy have sifted through harrowing photos of her home, which became a crime scene after the Massachusetts mother strangled her three young children to death in the basement, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 35-year-old does not deny she killed her kids, but her lawyers argue she was not criminally responsible for the murders because of a postpartum mental illness that left her unable to understand what she was doing was wrong or a crime.
Lindsay Clancy's Murder Trial Enters its Third Week
As her trial enters its third week, jurors have been given an inside look at Clancy's home when police arrived after her husband's frantic 911 call on January 24, 2023.
Photographs showed the disheveled basement, where first responders found the bodies of Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months. Various debris litters the floor and nearby dresser, while a photo from Clancy's wedding day with her then-husband, Patrick, hangs on the rear wall.
A different angle of the room also reveals Callan's tiny toddler pajamas and some medical equipment left on the blood-stained carpet.
Another part of the underground room holds a trio of exercise bands Clancy allegedly used to kill her children.
'I Just Saw Blood Everywhere'
As Radar has reported, at the start of the trial, Clancy's now ex-husband, Patrick, testified that he had just returned home after picking up dinner and some medications for Lindsay, and noticed "that the house was really quiet," which he said was unusual. He said he checked the bathrooms and the kids' bedrooms and didn't find anyone before heading to his bedroom, which was locked.
"And that's when I knew something was wrong," Patrick said, describing what he saw when he unlocked the door.
"I just saw blood everywhere, and the window was open," he continued. "It looked like it was sprayed, almost like with a hose. There was a huge puddle in the middle of the room."
Prosecutors have said Clancy slit her neck and wrists before jumping out the second-floor bedroom window in a failed suicide attempt, which instead left her paralyzed.
Lindsay Clancy Allegedly Used Exercise Bands to Choke Her Children
When he eventually made his way down to the basement, Patrick saw his 5-year-old daughter Cora first.
"She had a band around her neck," he said, referring to an exercise band. "She was face down."
He untied the band, but said she was unresponsive. He then saw 8-month-old Callan next to her with a different exercise band around his neck as well. Patrick then looked for 3-year-old Dawson and found him in his office, also with a band around his neck.
"I knew he was gone," he said.
'I Provided the Gun That Killed Tupac Shakur — and my Nephew Pulled the Trigger': Confession From Duane 'Keffe D' Davis Revealed as Murder Trial Begins 30 Years After Rapper Was Gunned Down in Las Vegas
Lindsay Clancy Blames Her Medication for Her Actions
After discovering the bloody scene, Patrick ran outside, where he found his then-wife on the ground with "deep cuts on her wrists" and a red line across her neck. She was fading in and out of consciousness.
"She said, 'I tried to kill myself,'" Patrick recalled.
Jurors were also shown a photo of Clancy lying in a hospital bed after her suicide attempt. Both of her legs were wrapped in what appeared to be electric stimulation devices. Her head and neck were cradled by a brace, while a breathing tube extended down her throat.
Patrick has said publicly he forgives her, and instead blames her mental health for her actions, alleging she was prescribed nine medications in the months before the killings, including eight within three weeks.
Records indicate Lindsay was prescribed a cocktail of medications that included benzodiazepines, antidepressants, sleeping pills and mood stabilizers – far more than medical experts would have recommended.