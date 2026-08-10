EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Prosecutors 'Taking Out the Trash' as They Make Final Move to Wrap Up Case Post-Verdict, Criminal Defense Attorney Says

Joel Brand, a criminal defense attorney in California, told Radar the Final Order of Forfeiture is closing paperwork. While the federal government secured the ownership of the material, it wasn't out of an act of investigation. The case, he concluded, is closed.

Combs, 56, was charged with s-- trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He was only acquitted on the final charges – and the first two, more serious charges can't be reopened due to double jeopardy. If the feds wanted to put him on trial again, they'd need to investigate entirely new circumstances.

"A final order of forfeiture is the government taking out the trash, not loading the gun. It is the last docket entry in a case, not the first one in a new case," Brand claimed, calming down any suspicion Combs was facing a fresh probe.