Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Sean "Diddy" Combs
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Prosecutors 'Taking Out the Trash' as They Make Final Move to Wrap Up Case Post-Verdict, Criminal Defense Attorney Says

A photo of Sean Combs
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was convicted of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Profile Image

Aug. 10 2026, Published 4:26 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The federal case against Sean "Diddy" Combs still has a few loose ends to wrap up.

Court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, indicated the government secured permanent ownership of a massive cache of phones, laptops, hard drives, and other electronic devices seized during the federal raids on his homes. This digital content included Sony DVCAM video cassette tapes labeled "Ibiza Tapes," but the public likely won't get a deeper look into the mystery any time soon.

Article continues below advertisement

Prosecutors Finally Wrap Up Federal Case Against Diddy

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
A photo of Sean Combs
Source: MEGA

Final paperwork hit the court system.

Article continues below advertisement

Joel Brand, a criminal defense attorney in California, told Radar the Final Order of Forfeiture is closing paperwork. While the federal government secured the ownership of the material, it wasn't out of an act of investigation. The case, he concluded, is closed.

Combs, 56, was charged with s-- trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He was only acquitted on the final charges – and the first two, more serious charges can't be reopened due to double jeopardy. If the feds wanted to put him on trial again, they'd need to investigate entirely new circumstances.

"A final order of forfeiture is the government taking out the trash, not loading the gun. It is the last docket entry in a case, not the first one in a new case," Brand claimed, calming down any suspicion Combs was facing a fresh probe.

Article continues below advertisement

Double Jeopardy Rules Prevent Fresh Federal Charges

A photo of Sean Combs
Source: MEGA

The government's ownership of the material does not mean a new indictment is on the way.

Article continues below advertisement

Even if investigators were to discover fresh evidence on the drives or cassettes, it'll do no good now. The matters presented before the court are settled. Prosecutors are unable to keep litigating an issue if the case resulted in an acquittal.

"An acquittal is not a scoreboard, it is a wall. Prosecutors cannot go back and relitigate the same facts with a fresh coat of paint," said Brand.

So, while the recent filing lifted brows, it was more of a matter of procedure than a hint at what might be to come.

Article continues below advertisement

Combs Risks California Charges

A photo of Sean Combs
Source: MEGA

A state prosecutor could pick up the case in California.

Article continues below advertisement

This doesn't mean Combs is completely safe from future legal actions. In addition to the flurry of civil cases hitting him, Combs could be open to new charges at a state level.

While the federal trial went down in New York, there are also allegations against him in California that prosecutors could take a closer look at to hit him with more charges and possibly more jail time.

Brand added, "The real risk to Mr. Combs was never a second federal indictment. It is a state prosecutor in California who is not bound by what a New York jury decided."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
A photo of Duane Davis alongside a photo of Tupac Shakur

EXCLUSIVE: Tupac Shakur Murder Suspect 'Blew Up His Own Protection' Ahead of Trial After Selling Story 'for Profit,' Says Expert

Photo of Ben Jones

EXCLUSIVE: 'Dukes of Hazzard' Star Ben Jones' Fortune Revealed After Death

Article continues below advertisement

Diddy's Jail Time Changes

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A photo of the Metropolitan Detention Center
Source: MEGA

Combs was sentenced to 40 months in prison.

Combs was sentenced to 40 months in prison, but his release date recently changed a handful of times, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. The music mogul is currently slated to be released from federal prison on February 20, 2028.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges against him and denies all wrongdoing levied against him.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.