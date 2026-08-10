EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Prosecutors 'Taking Out the Trash' as They Make Final Move to Wrap Up Case Post-Verdict, Criminal Defense Attorney Says
Aug. 10 2026, Published 4:26 p.m. ET
The federal case against Sean "Diddy" Combs still has a few loose ends to wrap up.
Court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, indicated the government secured permanent ownership of a massive cache of phones, laptops, hard drives, and other electronic devices seized during the federal raids on his homes. This digital content included Sony DVCAM video cassette tapes labeled "Ibiza Tapes," but the public likely won't get a deeper look into the mystery any time soon.
Prosecutors Finally Wrap Up Federal Case Against Diddy
Joel Brand, a criminal defense attorney in California, told Radar the Final Order of Forfeiture is closing paperwork. While the federal government secured the ownership of the material, it wasn't out of an act of investigation. The case, he concluded, is closed.
Combs, 56, was charged with s-- trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He was only acquitted on the final charges – and the first two, more serious charges can't be reopened due to double jeopardy. If the feds wanted to put him on trial again, they'd need to investigate entirely new circumstances.
"A final order of forfeiture is the government taking out the trash, not loading the gun. It is the last docket entry in a case, not the first one in a new case," Brand claimed, calming down any suspicion Combs was facing a fresh probe.
Double Jeopardy Rules Prevent Fresh Federal Charges
Even if investigators were to discover fresh evidence on the drives or cassettes, it'll do no good now. The matters presented before the court are settled. Prosecutors are unable to keep litigating an issue if the case resulted in an acquittal.
"An acquittal is not a scoreboard, it is a wall. Prosecutors cannot go back and relitigate the same facts with a fresh coat of paint," said Brand.
So, while the recent filing lifted brows, it was more of a matter of procedure than a hint at what might be to come.
Combs Risks California Charges
This doesn't mean Combs is completely safe from future legal actions. In addition to the flurry of civil cases hitting him, Combs could be open to new charges at a state level.
While the federal trial went down in New York, there are also allegations against him in California that prosecutors could take a closer look at to hit him with more charges and possibly more jail time.
Brand added, "The real risk to Mr. Combs was never a second federal indictment. It is a state prosecutor in California who is not bound by what a New York jury decided."
Diddy's Jail Time Changes
Combs was sentenced to 40 months in prison, but his release date recently changed a handful of times, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. The music mogul is currently slated to be released from federal prison on February 20, 2028.
He pleaded not guilty to all charges against him and denies all wrongdoing levied against him.