EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry is Crying Foul Over His Crushing Court Loss and Branding it a 'Whitewash'

The case, which was initially filed in 2022, is estimated to have racked up as much as $60 million in costs, and U.K. rules could potentially leave Harry and his fellow claimants holding the bag for the bill, sources said.

Harry, who was in town during the ruling for the kickoff of the one-year countdown for the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, England, had alleged that 14 articles about him published by ANL papers – including the Daily Mail – had used info obtained by illegal means.

The publisher denied the accusations and came out on top as a judge declared that none of the claimants' criminal allegations were proven during the proceedings and that the articles could have potentially been sourced by legitimate methods.