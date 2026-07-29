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EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry is Crying Foul Over His Crushing Court Loss and Branding it a 'Whitewash'

Prince Harry has said his court loss was a 'whitewash' after suffering a major legal defeat.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry has said his court loss was a 'whitewash' after suffering a major legal defeat.

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July 29 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Prince Harry's defeat in his privacy lawsuit against a British newspaper group left the royal renegade close to tears and whining that the case's dismissal by London's High Court is a "complete and obvious whitewash," sources told RadarOnline.com.

The Duke of Sussex, 41, was one of seven celebs – including singer Elton John and actress Sadie Frost – who accused Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) of carrying out or enlisting others to perform unlawful activities like hiring private investigators to place listening devices inside cars or rooting out private records in an attempt to dig up dirt.

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Harry Faces Massive Legal Bill

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Prince Harry lost his privacy lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited after a U.K. judge rejected the claimants' allegations.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Prince Harry lost his privacy lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited after a U.K. judge rejected the claimants' allegations.

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The case, which was initially filed in 2022, is estimated to have racked up as much as $60 million in costs, and U.K. rules could potentially leave Harry and his fellow claimants holding the bag for the bill, sources said.

Harry, who was in town during the ruling for the kickoff of the one-year countdown for the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, England, had alleged that 14 articles about him published by ANL papers – including the Daily Mail – had used info obtained by illegal means.

The publisher denied the accusations and came out on top as a judge declared that none of the claimants' criminal allegations were proven during the proceedings and that the articles could have potentially been sourced by legitimate methods.

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Harry Blasts Court After Defeat

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Following the ruling, Harry said he received neither justice nor accountability from the court.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Following the ruling, Harry said he received neither justice nor accountability from the court.

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The duke later released a statement saying he "came to court seeking justice and accountability," but "received neither."

Harry also harped the court has shown an "inconsistency which is hard to understand or reconcile with common sense" by choosing to dismiss the evidence heard and griped, "It is a complete and obvious whitewash, but sadly not altogether unexpected."

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Harry and his former Suits star spouse, Duchess Meghan, 44, ditched palace duties in 2020 to chase lucrative Hollywood deals and settle in her home state of California – and gave multiple interviews bashing his royal relatives.

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Critics Pile On Harry

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Paul Dacre said there was not 'a laundry in the cosmos big enough to wash all the dirty linen,' Prince Harry had aired about the royal family.
Source: MEGA

Paul Dacre said there was not 'a laundry in the cosmos big enough to wash all the dirty linen,' Prince Harry had aired about the royal family.

ANL's editor-in-chief, Paul Dacre, says there was not "a laundry in the cosmos big enough to wash all the dirty linen [Harry] has aired about his own family," and that he feels "sorry for the way a confused and angry young man has been drawn into this case."

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich said: "Members of the royal family don't file such lawsuits, let alone lose on all counts in a highly public court case. Harry initially being in tears wouldn't be surprising at all. Everything is of his own doing, which must make it even more painful. He chose to leave royal life."

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