EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's Brother 'Releasing Memoir to Beat Prince Harry to Punch'

The book will recount their childhood, family life, and her transformation into one of the world's most famous women, while Harry, 41, is planning a Diana documentary to coincide with the 30th anniversary of her death next year, according to sources.

A publishing source said: "There is enormous anticipation around Charles' book, but the timing is also significant.

"Harry is planning to revisit Diana's extraordinary life for the 30th anniversary of her death next year, and Charles knows that will create enormous global interest. He has decided this is the moment to put his memories down in his own words and, in effect, get his account of Diana's life out there before Harry tells the story from a son's perspective. Effectively, he is beating Harry to the punch on this."

Spencer has said he decided to write after being inundated with interview requests as the anniversary approached.