EXCLUSIVE: Eric Swalwell's iPhone and MacBook Seized Under Secret Federal Warrant as Misconduct Investigation Explodes

According to federal court documents obtained by Radar , the government sought the warrant on August 13 in the Northern District of California , with prosecutors simultaneously moving to keep the underlying application under seal.

Former Congressman Eric Swalwell was targeted by federal investigators armed with a secret search warrant days before agents seized his iPhone and MacBook as part of an escalating sexual misconduct investigation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Magistrate Judge Thomas S. Hixson granted the government's request, leaving the allegations and evidence investigators used to establish probable cause hidden from public view.

The sealed court action came just two days before federal agents confronted Swalwell at San Francisco International Airport and seized his electronic devices. A warrant return subsequently filed in federal court reveals agents took a white Apple iPhone, along with its charging cable and wall charger, as well as an Apple MacBook Pro.

The return states a copy of the warrant and inventory was left with Swalwell. The document was filed on August 18, three days after the airport seizure.