Kelly Ripa's NSFW Confession: TV Host Didn't Wear Pants While Filming 'Live' During COVID Pandemic

"I loved doing the show without pants on," she declared. "Guess what? While you were watching the show and we were shooting from a computer screen, I had a blouse on top and nothing on the bottom."

In 2020, she was still co-hosting the chat-fest with Ryan Seacrest.

Not only did she opt to go pants-less, she also comically confessed that she had her breakfast right there on her lap, just out of view from the audience.

When the show cut to commercial, she'd go back to her "bowl of Grape-Nuts clutched in between my thighs."

"I would be Grape-Nutting it, and then, back to air," Ripa quipped. "It was great!"