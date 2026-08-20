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Home > News > Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa's NSFW Confession: TV Host Didn't Wear Pants While Filming 'Live' During COVID Pandemic

Kelly Ripa admitted she didn't wear pants while filming during the pandemic.
Source: @LIVEWITHKELLYANDMARK/ABC

Kelly Ripa admitted she didn't wear pants while filming during the pandemic.

Aug. 20 2026, Updated 7:10 p.m. ET

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Kelly Ripa made an NSFW confession about how little she was wearing while filming at-home episodes of her hit morning show during the COVID-19 pandemic, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On the Thursday, August 20, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, Ripa, 55, admitted she was a "homebody." The mother-of-three's love for staying home made the restrictions that came with the pandemic less difficult for her. In fact, she even took a few liberties with her wardrobe.

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'I Had a Blouse on Top and Nothing on the Bottom'

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Kelly Ripa dubbed herself a 'homebody.'
Source: MEGA

Kelly Ripa dubbed herself a 'homebody.'

"I loved doing the show without pants on," she declared. "Guess what? While you were watching the show and we were shooting from a computer screen, I had a blouse on top and nothing on the bottom."

In 2020, she was still co-hosting the chat-fest with Ryan Seacrest.

Not only did she opt to go pants-less, she also comically confessed that she had her breakfast right there on her lap, just out of view from the audience.

When the show cut to commercial, she'd go back to her "bowl of Grape-Nuts clutched in between my thighs."

"I would be Grape-Nutting it, and then, back to air," Ripa quipped. "It was great!"

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'I Want to Stay at Home and Eat in My Bedroom'

Kelly Ripa said she'd rather be at home than go out to restaurants.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Ripa said she'd rather be at home than go out to restaurants.

Ripa's adoration for at-home comforts also extends to when she goes out to restaurants.

"I want it dark," she explained. "As long as the restaurant has no lighting. I want it dark like a bat cave. I want to go in there, I want people to really struggle to see. A candle. I want to be able to wear comfortable clothes."

"In other words, I want to stay at home and eat in my bedroom," she joked.

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Mark Consuelos Was Apart From Kelly Ripa During Pandemic

Mark Consuelos was in Canada for at least 10 months of the pandemic.
Source: MEGA

Mark Consuelos was in Canada for at least 10 months of the pandemic.

This comes after Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos, revealed that he and his wife were together for less than three weeks in nearly a year during the pandemic.

Earlier this month, Consuelos, 55, was talking about being under "strict protocols" while he was "working in Canada," and wasn't able to be home with Ripa while she continued her own filming schedule. Sadly, that meant he saw her only 19 days in 10 months.

"That was a scary time," guest host Carrie Coon said at the time.

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Mark Consuelos Laments Kelly Ripa Stealing His Side of the Bed

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Mark Consuelos accused Kelly Ripa of stealing his side of the bed.
Source: MEGA

Mark Consuelos accused Kelly Ripa of stealing his side of the bed.

When Consuelos finally reunited with his wife, he realized one thing had changed in their bedroom.

"My side of the bed, she had taken my side of the bed," he said at the time. "I said, 'This is my side of the bed.' And she said, 'You don't live here.'"

They eventually came to the agreement that they would permanently switch their sides – something that Consuelos thought Ripa may have always wanted.

"The air conditioner goes over her onto me," he explained.

Still, the swap turned out to be for the best.

"I love it freezing," Consuelos added.

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