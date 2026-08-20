EXCLUSIVE: Harry and Meghan's US Dream 'Shattered' Before UK Return

The family will live in private, non-royal accommodation while retaining their $29million Montecito mansion and Portugal residence, and insiders told us neither will resume duties as working royals.

A source added: "When Harry and Meghan first arrived in California, there was a genuine belief that they could translate their royal profile into something enormous in entertainment and become completely self-sufficient on their own terms.

"They had extraordinary deals, access to virtually anyone in Hollywood, and a level of global attention that very few people could command. Six years later, the landscape looks dramatically different, and their American dream essentially lies shattered."

The insider claimed, "There have obviously been projects that performed well, particularly when Harry and Meghan themselves or their experiences within the Royal Family were at the center of them. But there have also been numerous ideas that were canceled, quietly disappeared, or failed to generate anything close to the impact people originally expected. Some major partnerships have ended, and the sense that Hollywood was falling over itself to work with them has undoubtedly faded.

"In that respect, the American dream they arrived with had already been badly damaged before this decision about Britain was made. California offered them freedom, financial independence and distance from the monarchy, but it hasn't ultimately provided the completely new life and lasting media empire they once appeared determined to create."