EXCLUSIVE: Harry and Meghan's US Dream 'Shattered' Before UK Return
Aug. 20 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's American dream has been "shattered" after six turbulent years of abandoned projects and diminished Hollywood momentum, sources have exclusively told Radaronline.com, as the Sussexes prepare for an extraordinary return to Britain.
Harry, 41, and Markle, 45, are expected back in the UK before August ends with their children Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, who are set to enroll at a British school in September.
American Dream Crumbles For Hollywood Sussexes
The family will live in private, non-royal accommodation while retaining their $29million Montecito mansion and Portugal residence, and insiders told us neither will resume duties as working royals.
A source added: "When Harry and Meghan first arrived in California, there was a genuine belief that they could translate their royal profile into something enormous in entertainment and become completely self-sufficient on their own terms.
"They had extraordinary deals, access to virtually anyone in Hollywood, and a level of global attention that very few people could command. Six years later, the landscape looks dramatically different, and their American dream essentially lies shattered."
The insider claimed, "There have obviously been projects that performed well, particularly when Harry and Meghan themselves or their experiences within the Royal Family were at the center of them. But there have also been numerous ideas that were canceled, quietly disappeared, or failed to generate anything close to the impact people originally expected. Some major partnerships have ended, and the sense that Hollywood was falling over itself to work with them has undoubtedly faded.
"In that respect, the American dream they arrived with had already been badly damaged before this decision about Britain was made. California offered them freedom, financial independence and distance from the monarchy, but it hasn't ultimately provided the completely new life and lasting media empire they once appeared determined to create."
UK Move Marks Dramatic Shift In Identity
"Moving the children to Britain is therefore much more significant than simply spending additional time there," the source noted. "It represents a major change in direction for the entire family. They are keeping their home in California and aren't shutting the door on America, but Harry has increasingly recognized that there are things his life in Montecito simply cannot replace.
"Harry's father is in Britain, many of his oldest friendships and charitable commitments are there, and it is the country where he grew up and spent most of his life."
They added, "He also wants Archie and Lilibet to understand that part of their heritage. For Harry especially, returning with his wife and children amounts to an acknowledgment that however complicated his relationship with Britain has become, a substantial part of his identity and future remains there."
Failed Deals and Flops Strain Commercial Empire
The Sussexes' arrival in California initially brought extraordinary commercial opportunities. Their Archewell Productions company signed a reported $100million Netflix agreement in 2020, followed by a Spotify deal reportedly worth $20million.
Their six-part Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan became a ratings success, while Harry's 2023 memoir, Spare, sold more than six million copies worldwide.
But other ventures attracted considerably less attention. Netflix canceled Markle's planned animated series Pearl in 2022.
Heart of Invictus and Polo failed to match the attention surrounding Harry & Meghan, while an announced adaptation of Carley Fortune's Meet Me at the Lake did not materialize under the couple's original Netflix agreement.
Spotify and Archewell Audio ended their relationship in 2023 after Markle's Archetypes ran for 12 full episodes. Markle subsequently launched Confessions of a Female Founder through Lemonada Media and pursued a lifestyle business.
American Riviera Orchard, announced in 2024, was eventually replaced by As Ever, which has sold preserves, teas and other products.
Markle's Netflix lifestyle program With Love, Meghan ran for two seasons but was not renewed for a third.
The couple's recent documentary Cookie Queens also endured a disappointing theatrical opening, reportedly earning about $354,000 from 446 theaters, while CatVideoFest 2026 made approximately $569,000 from 255 locations.
King Charles Welcomes Private Family Reunions
Harry's return nevertheless follows improving relations with King Charles, 77. The Sussexes and their children met Charles and Queen Camilla, 79, at Highgrove last month.
Charles was reportedly only informed on Sunday about the Sussexes' plans and is said to welcome further private contact with the pair.
The pair stepped down from royal duties in 2020 before settling in California, where financial independence, privacy and entertainment ventures became central to their post-palace lives.
Harry will maintain his British charitable commitments, including WellChild and the Invictus Games, which will be held in Birmingham next summer.