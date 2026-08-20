Melania Trump Has Eight-Word Comeback Over Her Absence as She Makes First Public Appearance in a Month With The Don Amid Female Aide Rumors

Prior to Thursday's appearance, Melania hadn't been seen since the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on July 19.

The first lady has reportedly been avoiding public appearances on purpose, as the 56-year-old is apparently in no mood to address or confront the questions about her husband's 35-year-old aide.

In a recent post on his Substack newsletter Howl, Trump biographer Michael Wolff alleged Harp's "central presence" in Donald's life helped explain why Melania rarely made public appearances with him during the 2024 campaign.

"Melania, whose appearances with her husband were carefully negotiated and choreographed, would not show up if Harp was around," Michael wrote. "Since Harp was always around, Melania never was—appearing with her husband only in the last week of the campaign."