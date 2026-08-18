Trump's 'Devotional Relationship' With Young Aide Natalie Harp, 35, Taking a Toll on His Marriage to Melania, Biographer Claims

Michael claimed Melania has deliberately kept her distance from Donald because she has little interest in sharing his side with Natalie.

In a recent post on his Substack newsletter Howl, he alleged Natlaie's "central presence" in Donald's life helped explain why Melania rarely made public appearances with him during the 2024 campaign.

"Melania, whose appearances with her husband were carefully negotiated and choreographed, would not show up if Harp was around," Michael wrote. "Since Harp was always around, Melania never was—appearing with her husband only in the last week of the campaign."

According to The Daily Beast, Melania was seen in public just 47 times in 2025 following Donald's January 20 inauguration and appeared publicly on just 38 days during the first seven months of 2026.