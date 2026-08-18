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Home > News > Donald Trump

Trump's 'Devotional Relationship' With Young Aide Natalie Harp, 35, Taking a Toll on His Marriage to Melania, Biographer Claims

split image of Melania Trump; Donald Trump; Natalie Harp
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's close bond with Natalie Harp has reportedly raised questions about his marriage.

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Aug. 18 2026, Published 11:33 a.m. ET

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President Donald Trump's unusually close relationship with 35-year-old aide Natalie Harp has reportedly created tension with first lady Melania Trump, according to biographer Michael Wolff, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The claims come as Natalie's near-constant presence around the president has drawn attention alongside Melania's comparatively limited appearances with her husband.

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Melania Trump's Alleged Power Struggle

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image of Melania Trump has rarely appeared alongside Donald Trump during his second term.
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump has rarely appeared alongside Donald Trump during his second term.

Michael claimed Melania has deliberately kept her distance from Donald because she has little interest in sharing his side with Natalie.

In a recent post on his Substack newsletter Howl, he alleged Natlaie's "central presence" in Donald's life helped explain why Melania rarely made public appearances with him during the 2024 campaign.

"Melania, whose appearances with her husband were carefully negotiated and choreographed, would not show up if Harp was around," Michael wrote. "Since Harp was always around, Melania never was—appearing with her husband only in the last week of the campaign."

According to The Daily Beast, Melania was seen in public just 47 times in 2025 following Donald's January 20 inauguration and appeared publicly on just 38 days during the first seven months of 2026.

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Natalie Harp's Extreme Efforts to Stay Close

image of Natalie Harp has reportedly gone to extreme lengths to remain near Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Natalie Harp has reportedly gone to extreme lengths to remain near Donald Trump.

Natalie has reportedly gone to extraordinary lengths to remain near Donald.

Michael claimed that when Donald moved his campaign operation from Palm Beach to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, in 2023, Natalie was not given a room.

Rather than leave, she allegedly set up a bed in the maids' quarters.

Michael claimed Natalie later moved into the women's locker room when she determined the maids' quarters were not close enough to the president.

"Harp superseded the White House staff and, as well, his wife and family," Michael wrote. "Nobody got between Harp and Trump. And you only got to Trump by going through Harp."

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'You Are All That Matters to Me'

image of Natalie Harp has reportedly left love letters for Donald Trump in his personal spaces.
Source: MEGA

Natalie Harp has reportedly left letters for Donald Trump in his personal spaces.

Natalie's reported devotion to Donald was also detailed in Regime Change, the book by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.

According to the book, Natalie allegedly left a series of letters for Donald in his "personal spaces," with one reportedly reading, "You are all that matters to me."

While the reports do not allege that Donald and Natalie have had a sexual relationship, Michael claimed people in Donald's orbit believe Natalie is "hopelessly in love" with the president and determined to become his "higher purpose bride."

"It's a Christian devotional relationship," one of Donald's aides reportedly told Michael.

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image of White House spokesman Davis Ingle had slammed Michael Wolff's claims.
Source: MEGA

White House spokesman Davis Ingle had slammed Michael Wolff's claims.

The White House has strongly rejected Michael's claims.

When contacted for comment by The Daily Beast, White House spokesman Davis Ingle reportedly said, "Michael Wolff is a professional scumbag and serial liar with s--- for brains."

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