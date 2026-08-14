Melania Trump Sparks Concern as She 'Hasn't Been Seen in Weeks' — After Iran Threatened to Assassinate First Lady and Son Barron
Aug. 14 2026, Updated 6:37 p.m. ET
Political watchers are asking, "Where's Melania Trump?" as the notoriously elusive first lady hasn't been seen in public since July 19, shortly before reports of chilling Iranian threats against her and other members of the Trump family emerged, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Donald Trump's 56-year-old wife has no public events scheduled as of August 14, although one of her top aides teased a "very eye-catching" appearance featuring the former model in the not-so-distant future.
Melania Trump Distances Herself From Public Eye
Melania and her 20-year-old son Barron Trump were both the subjects of alleged assassination threats.
In a chilling escalation, Iran's Tasnim News Agency unleashed a sinister video titled "Where to Kill Melania?!" that zeroed in on the first lady's security arrangements, used satellite imagery, and even mapped out a mock-up of her motorcade traveling through New York City.
The video ended with a warning, "This is just the beginning. Barron Trump, wait for us."
The alarming report was serious enough to trigger a Secret Service investigation.
Melania Trump Last Seen at FIFA World Cup Finale
Melania and Barron were last seen in public at the FIFA World Cup Final on July 19, when Spain beat Argentina for the coveted title. The mother and son watched from a box at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, where the president attended to help hand out medals to both teams and the trophy to the winning Spanish team.
Melania skipped the do-over White House Correspondents' Dinner on July 24, despite attending the original April bash that came to a terrifying halt when an armed man allegedly tried to assassinate her husband at Washington's Hilton hotel.
The First Lady also didn't join the President at late Senator Lindsey Graham's July 28 funeral at the Washington National Cathedral.
'You Wouldn't Go Out Either' If Under Assassination Threats
On August 13, one person said in a post via X, "Melania Trump has not been seen in public for more than a month....For anyone keeping count," although it was actually 25 days.
"Well, probably more plastic surgery. Her absence is her vanity," a critic scoffed.
However, others were much more sympathetic.
"You may recall a recent threat from Iran against her and her son. Thank God you don’t face that challenge," a third person wrote.
"I bet if your life was under threat on a daily basis, you wouldn’t go out either," another user noted.
Melania Trump's Advisor Teased 'Exciting' Upcoming Event
Marc Beckman, a senior advisor to Melania, teased that something big is coming up during an appearance on One America News Network.
"This first lady has been a first lady of firsts: two pieces of legislation—one that we hope the Senate passes—an executive order, five reunifications, all kinds of bold movements internationally, fostering the Future Together with 50 states, the United Nations," Beckman began.
"Now what we’re looking to do this coming week, the latter part of next week in Washington, D.C., is a plop-down on culture like you’ve never seen before, and it's going to be really exciting," he teased.
"No first lady has done anything like this, and, again, she’ll be breaking ground in Washington, D.C., next week... It’s going to be very eye-catching. The whole world will see it," Beckman promised.