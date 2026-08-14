Melania Trump Sparks Concern as She 'Hasn't Been Seen in Weeks' — After Iran Threatened to Assassinate First Lady and Son Barron

Melania and her 20-year-old son Barron Trump were both the subjects of alleged assassination threats.

In a chilling escalation, Iran's Tasnim News Agency unleashed a sinister video titled "Where to Kill Melania?!" that zeroed in on the first lady's security arrangements, used satellite imagery, and even mapped out a mock-up of her motorcade traveling through New York City.

The video ended with a warning, "This is just the beginning. Barron Trump, wait for us."

The alarming report was serious enough to trigger a Secret Service investigation.