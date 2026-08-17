Trump's Young Blonde Aide Faces New Scrutiny From Critics After Being Spotted With Prez in New Jersey — 'I Wonder if She Has a Security Clearance?'

Harp, in bright blue golfing attire, stayed close to Trump as he exited the golf club, giving a thumbs-up before heading out. However, the aide's appearance was called out by critics on social media, as one person asked, "I wonder if she has a security clearance?"

Another noted, "Can you imagine what MAGA would be saying if Joe Biden had some blonde woman decades younger than he trailing after him?" and one predicted, "He will never be able to unload her."

"I can’t wait to read her memoirs when she gets ditched," a user predicted. Harp, known as the "human printer" because she reportedly follows Trump with a portable printer stocked with positive news stories and social media posts, has been seen with the president in public on several different occasions.

Most recently, Harp and soon-to-be ex-White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt appeared to have a "tense exchange" on Marine One.