Trump's Young Blonde Aide Faces New Scrutiny From Critics After Being Spotted With Prez in New Jersey — 'I Wonder if She Has a Security Clearance?'
Aug. 17 2026, Published 1:10 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's young blonde aide, Natalie Harp, is facing new scrutiny from critics after being spotted with the president in New Jersey, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Over the weekend, the 80-year-old and his executive assistant were seen at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster. Harp stood near the politician while he interacted with golfers.
Natalie Harp Appears With Trump... Again
Harp, in bright blue golfing attire, stayed close to Trump as he exited the golf club, giving a thumbs-up before heading out. However, the aide's appearance was called out by critics on social media, as one person asked, "I wonder if she has a security clearance?"
Another noted, "Can you imagine what MAGA would be saying if Joe Biden had some blonde woman decades younger than he trailing after him?" and one predicted, "He will never be able to unload her."
"I can’t wait to read her memoirs when she gets ditched," a user predicted. Harp, known as the "human printer" because she reportedly follows Trump with a portable printer stocked with positive news stories and social media posts, has been seen with the president in public on several different occasions.
Most recently, Harp and soon-to-be ex-White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt appeared to have a "tense exchange" on Marine One.
Natalie Harp to Replace Karoline Leavitt?
In a short clip, Leavitt could be seen with a serious glare, pointing a finger at Harp. Conspiracy theorists have suggested Leavitt may have had her feathers ruffled after Trump reportedly invited Harp on a secret second jet to Turkey. Meanwhile, the new mother was left on Air Force One, which was rumored to be a target of a possible terrorist strike.
"Trump apparently snuck Natalie Harp onto his secret plane with him. Is her life more valuable than the Press Corps?" one person asked on X.
A commentator pondered, "Was Natalie behind the firing of Karoline?" Harp has also emerged as a possible contender to replace Leavitt as the new White House speaker.
On the popular gambling app Kalshi, which allows users to make live predictions on nearly any topic, Harp's name has been mentioned to take over for Leavitt.
Natalie Harp's 'Creepy' Behavior
The 35-year-old's name appeared alongside other possible replacements, including Scott Jennings and Alina Habba. Harp's appearances have been heavily mocked by critics, with many branding her "creepy" and comparing her to characters from horror films.
Last month, Harp's demeanor was called out as Trump answered questions in the Oval Office. Throughout the exchange, Harp stood near one of the iconic room's couches, smiling.
Despite Trump making head-turning comments, including suggesting NBA legend LeBron James "maybe" is "a racist," Harp's smile did not leave her face.
"So creepy how she looks at him. The girl is [obsessively] in love," a user on social media claimed at the time.
According to the bombshell book Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, Harp once wrote Trump a personal letter declaring: "You are all that matters to me."
The book even claimed White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles was thrown off by Harp's devotion, reportedly asking herself, "Where am I?"
Harp's own brother, Preston Harp, has also criticized the duo's mysterious relationship, recently labeling the bond "very unhealthy" and describing his sister as "just like his fan club."