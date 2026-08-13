Karoline Leavitt Appeared to Have 'Tense Exchange' with Trump's Aide Natalie Harp — Just 1 Day Before She Resigned as Press Sec.
Aug. 13 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Karoline Leavitt and Natalie Harp appeared to have a "tense exchange" in front of President Trump on Marine One earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Just a day later, Leavitt announced that she was stepping down as White House Press Secretary, and many people are wondering whether Trump's prized aide played a role in that decision.
Karoline Leavitt vs. Natalie Harp?
While it's not clear what was being discussed, Leavitt can be seen with a stern glare, pointing a finger at Harp.
There have been unconfirmed reports that Leavitt may have been miffed after Trump invited Harp on a secret second jet to Turkey, while the new mother was left on Air Force One, which, unbeknownst to her, was rumored to be a target of a possible terrorist strike.
"Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt resigned because he left her on the plane that was facing an Iranian threat and took Natalie Harp with him on a safe plane," one person suggested on X, sharing a video of the discussion. "Was Natalie behind the firing of Karoline?"
"Trump apparently snuck Natalie Harp onto his secret plane with him. Is her life more valuable than the Press Corp?" another asked.
While a third user theorized, "I've gained a little respect for Karoline Leavitt quitting after Trump chose Natalie Harp to go with him on the C-32A while leaving Karoline, Marco Rubio, Scott Bessent, Stephen Miller, and Steven Cheung on the decoy Air Force One to die."
Karoline Leavitt is Stepping Away to Care for Her Growing Family
Leavitt, 28, is the youngest person to serve as press secretary and has been one of Trump's most loyal and visible advocates.
However, as she explained in a lengthy post on X, she now has a two-year-old son and a newborn daughter to care for with her 60-year-old husband, Nicholas Riccio, and she has chosen to focus on her growing family.
"Being a mother and welcoming a new baby while working in one of the most demanding jobs in the world has been the most rewarding yet challenging season of my life, to say the least," she explained.
"The truth is since returning to the White House after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary – and that is why I have ultimately made the bittersweet decision to depart the White House and embark on a new chapter in my life."
Skepticism Over Karoline Leavitt's Real Reason for Leaving
But not everyone was buying her reasoning. One popular X poster, with over 12,000 followers, posted a scathing response, urging Leavitt to "drop the maternity-leave script. Nobody's buying it.
"You didn't quit because of the kids. You quit because you finally learned your place in the food chain," the user said. "When the Iranian threat got real, Trump didn't take the Press Secretary. He took his new blonde paramour, Natalie Harp – the 'human printer,' the one who leaves him love notes, the one who never leaves his side – and slipped out in a catering truck to the safe plane. You? Left on the decoy jet like the rest of the expendable staff and the press pool. Bait."
They added, "While you were sitting there thinking you were indispensable, the President was already gone with the woman who actually ranks in his inner circle. Cabinet secretaries got left behind. Stephen Miller got left behind. You got left behind. Natalie Harp did not."
'This is About Ego Colliding With Reality'
The angry rant continued, "... So spare us the 'bittersweet decision to be a better mom' performance. This isn’t about family. This is about ego colliding with reality.
"You thought you were in the VIP section. Turns out you were just another body on the decoy. And Natalie Harp was the one who got the ride that mattered."