Trump Has Talked More About His Ballroom and Reflecting Pool Construction Projects Than Key American Issues

According to PolitiFact reporters Caleb McCullough and Loreben Tuquero, the 80-year-old has spoken about his projects in 73 of 84 events in 2026, generating about 56,000 words. However, the number may be higher. The report does not include Trump's posts on Truth Social, which he uses to rant daily.

The report also noted that the controversial politician has discussed his projects unprompted by reporters more than any other topic, while the conflict in Iran ranks number one when Trump answers questions. The study reveals that while Trump's second presidential term kicked off with few mentions of his projects, it went into high gear this May.

In that month, Trump mentioned the Reflecting Pool at 10 of 37 events attended, and 10 percent of his speaking time has been all about the iconic landmark.

Trump's construction talk, however, has mainly focused on the pool and his ballroom, which has accounted for about 65 percent of his project-related talk.