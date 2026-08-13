Trump Has Talked More About His Ballroom and Reflecting Pool Construction Projects Than Key American Issues
Aug. 13 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has been more eager to discuss his construction projects than any other vital American issue, except for the Iran War, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During the president's second term, most of his talking points have been about his ballroom, his proposed arch, the Reflecting Pool, and other pet projects.
Trump Is All About His Construction Projects
According to PolitiFact reporters Caleb McCullough and Loreben Tuquero, the 80-year-old has spoken about his projects in 73 of 84 events in 2026, generating about 56,000 words. However, the number may be higher. The report does not include Trump's posts on Truth Social, which he uses to rant daily.
The report also noted that the controversial politician has discussed his projects unprompted by reporters more than any other topic, while the conflict in Iran ranks number one when Trump answers questions. The study reveals that while Trump's second presidential term kicked off with few mentions of his projects, it went into high gear this May.
In that month, Trump mentioned the Reflecting Pool at 10 of 37 events attended, and 10 percent of his speaking time has been all about the iconic landmark.
Trump's construction talk, however, has mainly focused on the pool and his ballroom, which has accounted for about 65 percent of his project-related talk.
Trump V. Reflecting Pool Alleged Vandal
The White House defended Trump's apparent obsession with updating buildings and landmarks, as spokesperson Davis Ingle responded, "No other president has done more to beautify our Nation’s interior than President Trump. From restoring our treasured landmarks, which had suffered years of abuse and vandalism, to cleaning our parks and the Reflecting Pool, President Trump’s bold vision ensured that America rang in its 250th birthday celebration with glory and pride."
The majority of Trump's projects have hit snags, most recently the Reflecting Pool, which was hit with an algae outbreak. Trump also claimed the pool had been vandalized. Former U.S. Olympian David Hearn had previously been accused of damaging the pool by "ripping a piece of recently installed sealant on the bottom..."
Hearn was indicted by a grand jury on charges of felony destruction of property. He faced 10 years behind bars. However, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro dropped the charges, and the damage was instead blamed on "over-spraying and delamination."
"I mean, honestly, the guy is so out of it right now, unhinged, obsessed, and focused on all the wrong things, you know," former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton recently said on the Pivot with Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway podcast
White House Ballroom Halted
She added, "Maybe we should be happy he's messing around with the Reflecting Pool ... not starting another war somewhere else."
Meanwhile, while Congress only appropriated about $2.5million for repairs to the White House, the update to the ballroom is believed to be reaching the $400million mark. However, Trump has claimed the cost is being financed by billionaire donors and even his own cash.
The East Wing of the White House was torn down in October 2025 to begin construction, but a federal judge halted the project on August 7.
"We will be immediately appealing to the United States Supreme Court," Trump said following the decision.
As construction broke ground for the 90,000-square-foot ballroom last year, Trump told reporters, "You probably hear the beautiful sound of construction to the back. You hear that sound? That's music to my ears. I love that sound. Other people don't like it, I love it."
"I think when I hear that sound, it reminds me of money," the former reality star added at the time. In 2025, Trump also paved over former First Lady Jackie Kennedy's famous Rose Garden.