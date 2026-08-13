Senior Chinese Intelligence Official Buys Historic $8.4Million Building Just Steps Away From White House, According to Reports

Qiu purchased the century-old Securities Building, located approximately 650 feet northeast of the White House grounds on 15th Street for $8.4million, according to records obtained by Radar.

His new purchase "poses an urgent national security threat and must be investigated by federal authorities," multiple intelligence experts told the Daily Caller News Foundation, which first reported the story.

"This property allows access for big splashy intel ops as well as for more classic ops – like a listening post or Stingray-like systems to collect phone calls, text messages, and digital exhaust," Bryan Dean Wright, former CIA operations officer, told the DCNF. "That’s all great for collecting targeting information to later 'bump' or recruit targets out in the world, who otherwise work inside a key U.S. government building."

He added that what is especially alarming are "emerging ops that properties like this allow – like hidden drone swarms or shipping container missiles. This kind of property is where the next 9/11 will come from. It's coming."