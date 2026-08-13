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Home > News > White House

Senior Chinese Intelligence Official Buys Historic $8.4Million Building Just Steps Away From White House, According to Reports

A senior member of the Chinese Communist Party is moving in just down the street from the White House.
Source: mega; unsplash

A senior member of the Chinese Communist Party is moving in just down the street from the White House.

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Aug. 13 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET

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A senior member of the Chinese Communist Party has just bought a historic building in Washington, D.C., mere steps from the White House, RadarOnline.com can report.

The building's new owner, Philip Qiu, has reportedly held numerous positions within Chinese intelligence and state security agencies, and foreign relations experts say we should be wary.

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Is This the Start of 'The Next 9/11'?

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Philip Qiu purchased the century-old Securities Building, located approximately 650 feet northeast of the White House grounds.
Source: @henryclee/@fssa_newhaven/INSTAGRAM

Philip Qiu purchased the century-old Securities Building, located approximately 650 feet northeast of the White House grounds.

Qiu purchased the century-old Securities Building, located approximately 650 feet northeast of the White House grounds on 15th Street for $8.4million, according to records obtained by Radar.

His new purchase "poses an urgent national security threat and must be investigated by federal authorities," multiple intelligence experts told the Daily Caller News Foundation, which first reported the story.

"This property allows access for big splashy intel ops as well as for more classic ops – like a listening post or Stingray-like systems to collect phone calls, text messages, and digital exhaust," Bryan Dean Wright, former CIA operations officer, told the DCNF. "That’s all great for collecting targeting information to later 'bump' or recruit targets out in the world, who otherwise work inside a key U.S. government building."

He added that what is especially alarming are "emerging ops that properties like this allow – like hidden drone swarms or shipping container missiles. This kind of property is where the next 9/11 will come from. It's coming."

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Philip Qui's Resume is Filled with Roles in the Chinese Government

He paid over $8million for the property.
Source: supplied

He paid over $8million for the deed to the property.

Qiu has held at least four Chinese government positions, including serving as a lead detective in Shanghai's Criminal Investigation Team, which is a unit within Shanghai’s Public Security Bureau – the equivalent of our FBI.

The combat-ready officer has spoken glowingly of the Chinese Communist Party in the past.

"The CCP is like a kind, but firm parent," he said in 2021. "It has guided our people out of hardship, led China’s sons and daughters to build a new country and is steering us toward great national rejuvenation."

The Shanghai native has also held at least three positions within a CCP-influenced intelligence agency called the United Front Work Department. Its operations are described as a "blend of engagement, influence activities, and intelligence operations" that Beijing uses to steer foreign policy and "gain access to advanced foreign technology," according to the House Select Committee on the CCP.

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Alarm Warning Bells Are Ringing

Security analysts are worried that the building is so close to government facilities.
Source: wikimedia commons

Security analysts are worried that the building is close to government facilities.

Qui's high-level connections should set off alarm bells in our nation’s capital, Gordon Chang, author and China expert, told the DCNF.

"No Chinese citizen should be permitted to own, lease, or occupy any real estate that gives him or her the ability to surveil any sensitive federal installation," Chang said. "No ifs, ands, or buts."

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The Security Risks are 'Screamingly Obvious'

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It's approximately 650 feet from the White House grounds.
Source: mega

It's approximately 650 feet from the White House grounds.

Michael Lucci, founder and CEO of State Armor, a national security-focused policy and advocacy organization, agreed, calling the security risks posed by Qiu's ownership of properties near the White House "screamingly obvious."

"CCP intelligence agents have been caught buying property around military installations and critical infrastructure where they commit espionage in preparation of sabotage," Lucci warned.

"Now, even more of our most important national assets are being put at risk by the proximity of a man who has multiple CCP intelligence and security affiliations just 200 meters from executive facilities that should be completely off-limits to adversary actors.

"We need government action to force the sale of the commercial property controlled by the CCP associate and a ban on this happening in the future."

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