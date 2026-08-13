Trump's Young Aide Natalie Harp Had 'Meltdown' Aboard Previous 'Decoy Plane' — and Nearly Exposed Secret Security Plan Years Earlier

While White House staffers and reporters were left on the old Air Force One, Trump was taken onto a smaller jet in a catering cart.

Those left behind reportedly had no idea they were being used as a decoy.

Only members of Trump's inner circle were notified to get on the secret getaway plane with him. Sources claimed White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino and director of Oval Office operations Walt Nauta were on board.

Plus, a handful of additional aides were at the president's side, along with Harp, who has reportedly been through a similar threat with the president in the past.