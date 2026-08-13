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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump's Young Aide Natalie Harp Had 'Meltdown' Aboard Previous 'Decoy Plane' — and Nearly Exposed Secret Security Plan Years Earlier

Donald Trump's aide, Natalie Harp, reportedly was aware the president used 'decoy plane' in the past for safety.
Source: mega

Donald Trump's aide, Natalie Harp, reportedly was aware the president used 'decoy plane' in the past for safety.

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Aug. 13 2026, Published 1:14 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump has reportedly used "decoy planes" for years, RadarOnline.com can reveal, but his young aide Natalie Harp once nearly spilled the secret security plan.

The president and a select few of his closest advisors were shuttled onto a new jet at the end of a NATO summit in Turkey, amid unreported threats of a possible attack on Air Force One.

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Donald Trump's Inner Circle Flew With Him

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Trump snuck off Air Force One and onto another plane amid security fears.
Source: mega

Trump snuck off Air Force One and onto another plane amid security fears.

While White House staffers and reporters were left on the old Air Force One, Trump was taken onto a smaller jet in a catering cart.

Those left behind reportedly had no idea they were being used as a decoy.

Only members of Trump's inner circle were notified to get on the secret getaway plane with him. Sources claimed White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino and director of Oval Office operations Walt Nauta were on board.

Plus, a handful of additional aides were at the president's side, along with Harp, who has reportedly been through a similar threat with the president in the past.

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Trump's Past Use of 'Decoy Planes'

The president did not tell staffers or reporters they could have been in danger.
Source: mega

The president did not tell staffers or reporters they could have been in danger.

According to biographer Michael Wolff, after the failed 2024 assassination attempt on then-candidate Trump in Butler, Penn., the 80-year-old changed his campaign travel plans.

"Trump Force One had become the decoy plane, his staff and guests available to be shot out of the sky with Trump himself on a secret flight," Wolff revealed on the Inside Trump's Head podcast. "And this happened several times, either as a function of the Secret Service getting reports of whatever significance, or also Trump kind of starting to like this.

"And so it was very clear there would be a proxy plane with press on it with some staff on it, and then Trump would be on another plane."

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Natalie Harp Had a 'Meltdown' Before Similar Situation

Harp has been one of the president's closest advisors.
Source: mega

Harp has been one of the president's closest advisors.

Among the select few who knew about the secret plane switch plan was Harp, who has stood diligently beside Trump since the start of his second presidency. But Wolff claims she was only invited into the secret society after she nearly brought unwanted attention to it.

"In at least one instance, there was a meltdown," Wolff explained. "(Harp) was put on the proxy plane and just went crazy, and got everyone involved with this, and in fact then was moved on to the Trump plane because then Trump found out."

"She made such a ruckus that Trump found out, or somebody had to tell Trump, well, since we can't go anywhere," he continued. "And then she was moved over from the proxy plane to Trump's."

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Staffers and Reporters Were Kept in the Dark

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She was given a seat on the prez's actual ride.
Source: mega

Harp was given a seat on the prez's plane after having a 'meltdown,' according to Wolff.

When the same getaway plan was put in place in July, Harp was among the few to be granted a seat on the president's actual jet.

The journalists and staffers on Air Force One were reportedly not alerted to the security risks, nor were they told Trump wasn't traveling with them. Instead, they were told to simply close their window shades.

When journalists asked about their need to keep the windows closed during the flight, Trump later claimed it was "because you’re probably on a dangerous flight because of the sleaze bags that we have to deal with."

"The plane that I was on was at greater risk,” Trump claimed following the recent report. "Because that would be the plane that I think that they would be more likely to go for."

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