CNN's Scott Jennings Emerges as Shock Frontrunner to Replace Karoline Leavitt as Trump's White House Press Secretary
Aug. 13 2026, Published 11:20 a.m. ET
President Donald Trump left the nation in suspense after announcing White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt would step down from her post.
Unlike some of his past communications experts, Leavitt's exit appears to be voluntary, so that she can spend more time with her family. Nonetheless, a new press secretary will need to fill the spot, and Scott Jennings' name was reportedly floated among Trump's close circles, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump Considers Scott Jennings for Press Secretary
Insiders told the Daily Beast Jennings is the frontrunner for the gig.
Jennings does have prior experience working closely with a United States president after serving in President George W. Bush's administration as a special assistant. However, his role was not directly in the media as he focused on policy as the deputy director of political affairs.
In the past, Jennings has dabbled a bit in public relations. Plus, he worked with Senator Mitch McConnell and lower-rung Kentucky Republicans in re-election campaigns.
He is perhaps best known for his CNN appearances where he often defended Trump.
Jennings Dodges Direct Question
The political commentator sang Leavitt's praises when reporters suggested he might be next for the gig.
“Karoline Leavitt has been maybe the greatest White House press secretary in the last 30 years, at least. She’s been nothing short of brilliant,” he said. “I don’t know a single Republican in the country who isn’t in awe of and in appreciation of Karoline tonight. So Godspeed on your journey back to your family. You’ve done great stuff.”
However, he didn't answer the question – and Trump hasn't publicly tapped a press secretary just yet.
Karoline Leavitt Leaves Trump Admin
Leavitt received immense praise from Trump when he announced her departure, calling her "wonderful" and "one of my most trusted aides. He explained in a post on Truth Social that her time in his admin will conclude at the end of August.
He noted it was "a decision I totally understand and respect," especially as she decided to put her family ahead of her career.
However, Leavitt isn't expected to fully leave the MAGA movement. Trump claimed she "will now be one of my top outside advisors." He also expects her to be "an influential voice within the Republican Party."
Trump added, "Karoline has been a real leader in the White House, and has done a phenomenal job fighting for Justice, Liberty, and Freedom, since 2018, including our Historic Re-Election Campaign of 2024. Karoline has been one of the best White House Press Secretaries in the History of the Office. Thank you, Karoline, for a job well done!"
Further, Trump gave hints to his current plans behind-the-scenes. Unsurprisingly, his administration seems focused on the upcoming midterm elections, which could see several major upsets. He's seeking to "conclusively win" the elections for his MAGA party as "we work to defy History."
Prioritizing Motherhood
Leavitt penned a lengthy statement on her time working for Trump, calling it an "honor."
The 28-year-old left her post briefly earlier this year for maternity leave. During her absence, a series of top Trump allies filled her role to field questions from the press, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vice President J.D. Vance, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
Explaining her decision to step aside, Leavitt said, "Being a mother and welcoming a new baby while working in one of the most demanding jobs in the world has been the most rewarding yet challenging season of my life, to say the least."
"The truth is since returning to the White House after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary – and that is why I have ultimately made the bittersweet decision to depart the White House and embark on a new chapter in my life."