CNN's Scott Jennings Emerges as Shock Frontrunner to Replace Karoline Leavitt as Trump's White House Press Secretary

Leavitt received immense praise from Trump when he announced her departure, calling her "wonderful" and "one of my most trusted aides. He explained in a post on Truth Social that her time in his admin will conclude at the end of August.

He noted it was "a decision I totally understand and respect," especially as she decided to put her family ahead of her career.

However, Leavitt isn't expected to fully leave the MAGA movement. Trump claimed she "will now be one of my top outside advisors." He also expects her to be "an influential voice within the Republican Party."

Trump added, "Karoline has been a real leader in the White House, and has done a phenomenal job fighting for Justice, Liberty, and Freedom, since 2018, including our Historic Re-Election Campaign of 2024. Karoline has been one of the best White House Press Secretaries in the History of the Office. Thank you, Karoline, for a job well done!"

Further, Trump gave hints to his current plans behind-the-scenes. Unsurprisingly, his administration seems focused on the upcoming midterm elections, which could see several major upsets. He's seeking to "conclusively win" the elections for his MAGA party as "we work to defy History."