EXCLUSIVE: Trump Faces Outrage Over 'Using Staff and Reporters as Air Force One Decoys'

He was transferred to another military plane while Air Force One continued to Britain carrying officials, journalists and military personnel – some unaware of the increased danger.

Those aboard included Secretary of State Marco Rubio, 55, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, 63, and senior Trump aides Stephen Miller, 40, and Steven Cheung, 43.

The episode has prompted criticism from figures including Joe Lockhart, who served as White House press secretary during Bill Clinton's presidency and was involved when Clinton made a security-sensitive trip to Pakistan in 2000.

Lockhart told The New York Times: "(Trump's security team) just didn't seem to give a second thought to anybody but the president and the few people who were with him."

He added: "We went out of our way to make sure the maximum number of people, especially civilians, were protected and not human shields. They didn't even think about it. And to me, that's the big difference."