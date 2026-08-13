EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt Reveals the One Reason He Can't Watch Adult Videos Anymore

Pitt, an Oscar winner whose credits include Fight Club, Ocean's Eleven, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, was discussing players exaggerating fouls when the conversation took an unexpected turn.

A source familiar with Pitt's sense of humor claimed to Radar: "Brad has spent his entire career studying performances, and he notices bad acting immediately – wherever it happens. Once he spots something that feels fake or overplayed, he finds it incredibly difficult to ignore."

Pitt initially directed his criticism toward soccer players and their attempts to convince referees they had been fouled.

He said: "I'm gonna start a class for flopping, because these guys are terrible. It's some of the worst acting I've ever seen. I know drawing a foul is part of the gamesmanship, but man, they need a lot of help.

"And I'm going to start with (Brazilian star) Neymar, because as balletic as he is on the pitch, man, he needs some help. I'm going to show him how to sell it, do it with understatement, how not to do it too often so it reads as real. I got a whole curriculum."