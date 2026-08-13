EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt Reveals the One Reason He Can't Watch Adult Videos Anymore
Aug. 13 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Brad Pitt has revealed the unlikely reason he can no longer stomach watching adult videos – insisting that after decades at the top of Hollywood, the "bad acting" in the raunchy clips drives him crazy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 62-year-old F1 star made the admission during a wide-ranging interview with Esquire, as he watched Paraguay play Germany at the World Cup.
Brad Pitt Launches Into Rant Over Soccer 'Flopping'
Pitt, an Oscar winner whose credits include Fight Club, Ocean's Eleven, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, was discussing players exaggerating fouls when the conversation took an unexpected turn.
A source familiar with Pitt's sense of humor claimed to Radar: "Brad has spent his entire career studying performances, and he notices bad acting immediately – wherever it happens. Once he spots something that feels fake or overplayed, he finds it incredibly difficult to ignore."
Pitt initially directed his criticism toward soccer players and their attempts to convince referees they had been fouled.
He said: "I'm gonna start a class for flopping, because these guys are terrible. It's some of the worst acting I've ever seen. I know drawing a foul is part of the gamesmanship, but man, they need a lot of help.
"And I'm going to start with (Brazilian star) Neymar, because as balletic as he is on the pitch, man, he needs some help. I'm going to show him how to sell it, do it with understatement, how not to do it too often so it reads as real. I got a whole curriculum."
Brad Pitt Reveals Why He Hates Bad Acting
Pitt then compared theatrical soccer performances to another form of acting he struggles to watch.
He said: "It's one of those things that's accepted but that no one likes, like forties acting. Lawd! Bad acting drives me crazy. It's why I can't watch p-rn."
A source said Pitt's remark was typical of the actor's dry humor.
They claimed: "He wasn't trying to make some grand statement about adult entertainment. The joke was really about performance – Brad is so attuned to acting that exaggerated performances immediately take him out of whatever he's watching."
Brad Pitt Opens Up About Turning 60
The actor also reflected on turning 60 and admitted he wished he had approached the previous decade of his life differently.
He said: "God, I want my fifties back? I would do more. Your fifties are just – man, anything that's on your mind, go. Go attack it. Go attack it now."
Pitt addressed artificial intelligence and its increasingly contentious role in filmmaking, arguing the technology could ultimately help Hollywood finance movies that currently struggle to reach production.
"There's a lot of pushback against AI, but AI is going to be the very thing that, if used as a tool, is going to help these mid-budget films, $40 to $90million-budgeted films, get made," the Hollywood icon noted.
Pitt, who described himself as a "congenital optimist", also spoke about a difficult period involving "family stuff" following his lengthy divorce from Angelina Jolie, 51, with whom he shares six children.
Discussing that period, Pitt said: "This s--- ain't easy. And you're talking to a guy who won the lottery."
Asked whether the difficulties involved his children, Pitt replied simply: "Family stuff."
Brad Pitt Reveals Painful Suicidal Thoughts
Pitt also revealed he experienced suicidal thoughts during his intensely painful period with his loved ones.
The A-lister – worth an estimated $400million – also told Esquire he had never previously felt suicidal but reached a point where he struggled to see a way through his emotional pain.
Pitt stressed he did not intend to act on the thoughts and credited his strong survival instincts with carrying him through the period.
The admission comes after years of turmoil surrounding his 2016 separation and divorce from Jolie, 51, as well as reported strains in his relationships with some of their six children.
He said: "I've never been suicidal except for one little period. I just couldn't – just didn't – see a way out. The pain was so oppressive that – I wasn't going to act on this – but I could feel... the cold steel of the bullet in my head, and it felt like relief.
"I understand suicide in the sense that it's just relief. It's just looking for relief from the pain."