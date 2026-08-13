EXCLUSIVE: Damian Hurley 'Feels Sidelined By Mom Elizabeth's Romance'

"Damian and Billy Ray get along perfectly fine. They've both made a big effort because they know that's what Liz wants, but they aren't especially close," shared an insider.

"It's pretty obvious Billy Ray would rather have Liz all to himself, and that's been a big adjustment for Damian. He's used to having his mom's attention all the time.

"They used to be joined at the hip and now he's essentially become a third wheel, which is pretty tough. He's happy that his mom is happy, but at the same time he does miss the way things were."

Billy Ray's famous daughter Miley Cyrus isn't thrilled with the couple either. As RadarOnline.com has reported, she's not inviting Liz to her upcoming wedding to Maxx Morando to avoid upsetting her mom, Tish [Cyrus], who's still upset about Billy Ray's infidelities during their marriage.