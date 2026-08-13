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EXCLUSIVE: Damian Hurley 'Feels Sidelined By Mom Elizabeth's Romance'

Damian Hurley reportedly 'feels sidelined' as mom Elizabeth Hurley's romance takes center stage.
Source: MEGA

Damian Hurley allegedly 'feels sidelined' as mom Elizabeth Hurley's romance takes center stage.

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Aug. 13 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Unlikely lovebirds Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus prefer nesting at home alone – and RadarOnline.com can reveal that's ruffled her look-alike son Damian [Hurley]'s feathers.

The 61-year-old beauty gushed it's "bliss" spending time with Cyrus, whether at his Tennessee farm or her U.K. country house, leaving Damian out in the cold.

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Damian Feels Like Third Wheel

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Damian Hurley reportedly misses the close bond he shared with Elizabeth Hurley before Billy Ray Cyrus entered her life.
Source: JWP/Maga / MEGA

Damian Hurley reportedly misses the close bond he shared with Elizabeth Hurley before Billy Ray Cyrus entered her life.

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"Damian and Billy Ray get along perfectly fine. They've both made a big effort because they know that's what Liz wants, but they aren't especially close," shared an insider.

"It's pretty obvious Billy Ray would rather have Liz all to himself, and that's been a big adjustment for Damian. He's used to having his mom's attention all the time.

"They used to be joined at the hip and now he's essentially become a third wheel, which is pretty tough. He's happy that his mom is happy, but at the same time he does miss the way things were."

Billy Ray's famous daughter Miley Cyrus isn't thrilled with the couple either. As RadarOnline.com has reported, she's not inviting Liz to her upcoming wedding to Maxx Morando to avoid upsetting her mom, Tish [Cyrus], who's still upset about Billy Ray's infidelities during their marriage.

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Billy Ray Dominates Liz’s Attention

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Miley Cyrus reportedly plans to exclude Elizabeth from her wedding to Maxx Morando to avoid upsetting Tish Cyrus.
Source: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Miley Cyrus reportedly plans to exclude Elizabeth from her wedding to Maxx Morando to avoid upsetting Tish Cyrus.

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Liz has been linked to the Achy Breaky Heart singer, 64, since April 2025 and said they only make "brief forays into Nashville and London."

"We both love the countryside," she revealed. "We obsessively watch birds of prey and light lots of bonfires. It's bliss."

An insider added: "Billy Ray is all-consuming and that doesn't leave a lot of room for anyone else in Liz's life, even her son. It's not that Damian isn't welcome, because he absolutely is, but the days of it just being him and Liz are over."

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Damian Finds Comfort With Arun

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Arun Nayar has become a source of comfort for Damian as he adjusts to his mom's relationship, according to a source.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Arun Nayar has become a source of comfort for Damian as he adjusts to his mom's relationship, according to a source.

With Billy Ray monopolizing his mom, 24-year-old Damian, an actor and model whose father is the late Steve Bing, has been spending time with Liz's ex-hubby, Indian businessman Arun Nayar.

He recently posted a photo on Instagram of the two embracing and sporting matching swim trunks.

A source added: "Arun helped raise Damian and Damian considers him his father, so he's become a huge source of comfort while Damian adjusts to this new dynamic."

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