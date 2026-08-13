EXCLUSIVE: Martha Stewart 'Snubs Bethenny Frankel's Viral Food Challenge'
Aug. 13 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Bethenny Frankel thought she'd cooked up the perfect viral moment. Instead, RadarOnline.com can reveal Martha Stewart served her something much colder: silence.
By challenging the domestic goddess to join her viral "Chicken Salad Olympics," Frankel appeared to be angling for a headline-making showdown.
Weeks later, Stewart still hasn't publicly acknowledged the invitation.
Martha Stewart Ignores Bethenny Frankel’s Challenge as Celebrity Chefs Pounce
"In Hollywood, the fastest way to kill a publicity stunt is to ignore it," shared one entertainment insider. "That's exactly what Martha has done."
Celebrity chefs Cat Cora, Rocco DiSpirito and Billy Durney eagerly jumped at Frankel's challenge, but sources said they had far more to gain than Stewart.
Frankel Wanted Stewart to Give Her Cooking Challenge Star Power
"Bethenny wasn't looking for just another chef," said another source.
"She wanted Martha because she's the ultimate prize. Without Martha taking the bait, the whole challenge loses its spark."