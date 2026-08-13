EXCLUSIVE: Tom Holland Ready to Put Family Before Fame With Zendaya

Insiders claimed when he and wife Zendaya eventually have children, the Spider-Man star plans to become a stay-at-home dad while Zendaya's career remains front and center.

Tom Holland reportedly plans to become a stay-at-home dad when he and Zendaya have children.

"Tom is well aware that Zendaya is one of the biggest stars in the world," shared one insider.

"Besides that, she's far more comfortable in the spotlight than he is and he doesn't have an ego about it. If one of them is going to keep making movie after movie, it makes sense that it's Zendaya."