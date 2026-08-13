EXCLUSIVE: Tom Holland Ready to Put Family Before Fame With Zendaya
Aug. 13 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Newlywed Tom Holland is totally ready to put family before fame, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Insiders claimed when he and wife Zendaya eventually have children, the Spider-Man star plans to become a stay-at-home dad while Zendaya's career remains front and center.
Tom Holland Has No Ego Over Zendaya’s Massive Hollywood Success
"Tom is well aware that Zendaya is one of the biggest stars in the world," shared one insider.
"Besides that, she's far more comfortable in the spotlight than he is and he doesn't have an ego about it. If one of them is going to keep making movie after movie, it makes sense that it's Zendaya."
Holland Happily Lets Zendaya Take Center Stage in Their Relationship
A source added: "They're not building two separate careers – they're building one life together. Tom has absolutely no problem letting Zendaya be the biggest star in the family."
While promoting their upcoming movies, the couple has dropped a few hints about their marriage.