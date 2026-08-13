Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Ted Danson
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Cheers' Star Ted Danson Reveals Why He Felt His Life Was 'A Lie'

Ted Danson reveals why he once felt his life was 'a lie' and reflects on what led to that feeling.
Source: MEGA

Ted Danson reveals why he once felt his life was 'a lie' and reflects on what led to that feeling.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 13 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Ted Danson confessed he'd blown up his life so badly by the time Cheers ended that he "barely knew" himself.

Now 78, Danson starred as skirt-chasing bartender Sam Malone during the popular sitcom's 11-season run, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Danson’s Affair Upended His Life

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Ted Danson said his personal struggles left him unaware that 'Cheers' had ended.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Ted Danson said his personal struggles left him unaware that 'Cheers' had ended.

Article continues below advertisement

But personal problems – including a costly divorce and headline-making affair with Whoopi Goldberg – left him adrift when Cheers closed its doors in 1993.

"People say, 'What was it like? What did you do when she was over?'" he recalled. "I said, 'I had f---d up my life so much that I didn't even realize Cheers was over.'"

He added: "I wanted to stop being a liar. I wanted to be emotionally mature. I wanted to change."

At the time, Danson was reeling from his fling with Sister Act star Goldberg, which contributed to his divorce from his second wife, producer Casey Coates, in 1993. It reportedly cost Danson $30million.

Article continues below advertisement

Danson Apologizes For Blackface Stunt

Article continues below advertisement
Whoopi Goldberg was honored at the 1993 Friars Club roast where Danson wore blackface.
Source: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Whoopi Goldberg was honored at the 1993 Friars Club roast where Danson wore blackface.

Article continues below advertisement

He'd also been publicly pilloried in October 1993 for wearing blackface at a Friars Club comedy roast in honor of Goldberg.

Looking back, he said now: "I need to and want to apologize for the rest of my life because somebody today can go on the internet" and see his blackface stunt.

After Cheers, Danson says he turned his life around thanks to a "postgrad grown-up class" with an "amazing" mentor and decided he "might as well jump completely off the cliff" when it came to acting.

Article continues below advertisement

Danson Found Success After Cheers

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman reportedly play 'dating games' as they navigate life after their split.

EXCLUSIVE: Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Playing Dating 'Games' After Split

Kathy Griffin sparks a frenzy with a mystery man photo that has fueled questions about his identity.

EXCLUSIVE: Kathy Griffin Sparks Frenzy With Mystery Man Photo

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Mary Steenburgen's husband went on to star in 'A Man on the Inside' after leaving 'Cheers'.
Source: AdMedia / MEGA

Mary Steenburgen's husband went on to star in 'A Man on the Inside' after leaving 'Cheers'.

"And [there was] a little bit of... 'If I don't leave now, I may not know if I could do anything else, and I want to see if I can do any other stuff,'" he recalled.

He went on to star in Becker, Curb Your Enthusiasm, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, The Good Place and now the Netflix comedy A Man on the Inside, with his wife of 30 years, Mary Steenburgen.

As of 2024, he's appeared as a regular in 12 TV shows – reportedly the most of any actor.

Today, Danson said he's "fine" after a recent health scare, adding: "I think it was the best thing that could have happened to me, and I'm doing some things differently."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.