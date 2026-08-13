EXCLUSIVE: 'Cheers' Star Ted Danson Reveals Why He Felt His Life Was 'A Lie'

But personal problems – including a costly divorce and headline-making affair with Whoopi Goldberg – left him adrift when Cheers closed its doors in 1993.

"People say, 'What was it like? What did you do when she was over?'" he recalled. "I said, 'I had f---d up my life so much that I didn't even realize Cheers was over.'"

He added: "I wanted to stop being a liar. I wanted to be emotionally mature. I wanted to change."

At the time, Danson was reeling from his fling with Sister Act star Goldberg, which contributed to his divorce from his second wife, producer Casey Coates, in 1993. It reportedly cost Danson $30million.