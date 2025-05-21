EXCLUSIVE: Curse of 'Cheers' — We Reveal the Booze, Battles, Affairs, Deaths and Career Slumps That Have Loomed Over Show's Stars After George Wendt's Death Aged 76

Before the star's heartbreaking death, fans had already weathered a storm of turmoil surrounding the cast.

They mourned late actress Kirstie Alley’s heartbreaking miscarriage in 1990 and sympathized with Kelsey Grammer during his drunk-driving and cocaine busts that landed him behind bars.

They were shocked when Ted Danson got involved with Whoopi Goldberg and grieved the loss of beloved Coach Ernie Pantusso, played by Nicholas Colasanto, during Season 3.

But above all, fans still laughed as the cast delivered timeless comedy gold – and were sad to see the show go.