EXCLUSIVE: Kelsey Grammer's Forgotten Brush With Death After He Hits 70 – And How It Led To His Arrest

Trouble-prone Kelsey Grammer narrowly escaped with his life when he flipped his sports car in a high-speed crash and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Frasier star lost control of his powerful Dodge Viper while trying to make a tight corner at what police described as a high speed. He was rushed by ambulance to the hospital, where doctors were amazed to find he had suffered only cuts to his forehead.

California Highway Patrol officers placed him under arrest at the hospital and took blood tests.

The wreckage of his $75,000 convertible was impounded as part of what one patrolman said was "an ongoing investigation."