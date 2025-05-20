EXCLUSIVE: Kelsey Grammer's Forgotten Brush With Death After He Hits 70 – And How It Led To His Arrest
Trouble-prone Kelsey Grammer narrowly escaped with his life when he flipped his sports car in a high-speed crash and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Frasier star lost control of his powerful Dodge Viper while trying to make a tight corner at what police described as a high speed. He was rushed by ambulance to the hospital, where doctors were amazed to find he had suffered only cuts to his forehead.
California Highway Patrol officers placed him under arrest at the hospital and took blood tests.
The wreckage of his $75,000 convertible was impounded as part of what one patrolman said was "an ongoing investigation."
Grammer was only four miles from his home in Agoura Hills outside Los Angeles, on the evening of Saturday, September 21, when the crash occurred.
"Mr. Grammer had his seat belt on and sustained only minor injuries because the airbags and seat restraints all did their jobs and kept him from serious injury," said Highway Patrol Officer Dwight McDonald.
"There has to be some sort of indication for blood to be taken and an arrest to be made," added McDonald.
"Either there's the odor of alcohol on someone's breath or something like that."
"Mr. Grammer was arrested and charged with suspicion of driving under the influence," the officer added.
Grammer was released on his own recognizance. A court date will be set when the blood-test results are available.
This is not the actor's first brush with the law. In the late-1980s Grammer was arrested for cocaine possession and in 1991 he was jailed for failing to complete an alcohol-abuse program after a drunk-driving arrest.
In recent years the sitcom star has professed to be clean and sober.
But this recent arrest and other recent, bizarre antics by Grammer leave friends worried he may be again falling prey to his old, destructive habits.
When Grammer became engaged to Playboy model Tammi Alexander in 1994, NBC executives presented the star of their hit sitcom with the sports car.
According to sources, Grammer was on his way to visit former fiancée Alexander when his car overturned. "Kelsey had been having some problems and he was on his way to talk them over with Tammi," said a source.
They added: "Despite their breakup she has always been there for him.
"He called her right after the accident and explained what happened," the source added."She's not angry with him. She's just really concerned about him."