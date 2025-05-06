Kelsey Grammer's Father Was Murdered After He Confronted 'Insane' Killer Who Set Car on Fire Years Before Actor's Sister Was Stabbed to Death — 'A Big Dose of Tragic Loss'

In 1968, when Kelsey was just 13 years old, his dad's car was set on fire in the family's driveway. When Frank, 39 years old at the time, went out to investigate and confront the person behind the fire, he was shot twice by an “anti-white” man named Arthur Bevan Niles, as part of an almost month-long frenzy of racially motivated violence.

Less than 10 hours following the brazen crime, police arrested Niles, 29, a taxi driver, and charged him with the murder. He was also charged with arson.

However, Niles was found not guilty due to insanity and spent years at a mandated psychiatric care.