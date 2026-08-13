EXCLUSIVE: Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Playing Dating 'Games' After Split
Aug. 13 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Keith Urban and Oscar winner Nicole Kidman have kept their respective love lives under wraps since their 2025 split – and sources predict the hitmaker won't flaunt his first post-divorce romance until his ex-wife officially steps out with a new guy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
But man-magnet Kidman, 59, was recently spotted sharing poolside drinks with private equity investor Michael Reinstein at a hotel in Italy.
However, the Babygirl star has not publicly commented on her outing with the USN network cofounder – though sparks seemed to be flying.
Urban Fears Being Branded Villain
In the meantime, sources said Urban, 58, has deliberately bided his time before stepping out with a new lady to avoid looking like a monster by publicly moving on first.
"It's become this cat-and-mouse game because Keith does not want to be the one who goes public with someone before Nicole does. He took such a beating when people started linking him to other women after the split. It was horrible," an insider confided.
"It's no wonder he's been afraid to let anything about his private life get out. He doesn't want to be seen as this huge villain. It's pretty similar to what Nicole's been doing herself, keeping everyone guessing while she quietly gets on with her life."
Both Quietly Move Past Marriage
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kidman filed for divorce from Keith in September 2025 after nearly two decades of marriage and two teenage daughters, Sunday, 18, and Faith, 15.
But before the split was legally finalized in January, the Blue Ain't Your Color singer was bashed by critics for allegedly being involved with at least two younger female musicians.
"Among their friends it's common knowledge they've both been moving on in their own ways. They've just been very stealthy about it," the insider explained.
Urban Waiting On Kidman’s Move
The insider added: "But the moment Nicole confirms a new romance, whether it's with this guy [Reinstein] she's now linked with or someone else, Keith will be more than happy to do the same.
"He'll actually be relieved because then he won't have to keep looking over his shoulder or worrying about being painted as the bad guy all over again."