EXCLUSIVE: Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Playing Dating 'Games' After Split

Keith Urban and Oscar winner Nicole Kidman have kept their respective love lives under wraps since their 2025 split – and sources predict the hitmaker won't flaunt his first post-divorce romance until his ex-wife officially steps out with a new guy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But man-magnet Kidman, 59, was recently spotted sharing poolside drinks with private equity investor Michael Reinstein at a hotel in Italy.

However, the Babygirl star has not publicly commented on her outing with the USN network cofounder – though sparks seemed to be flying.