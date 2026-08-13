EXCLUSIVE: Kathy Griffin Sparks Frenzy With Mystery Man Photo

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 65-year-old comedian sent fans into a frenzy after posting a photo showing her and a handsome mystery man holding hands with the cheeky caption: "He's 22. Have at it, internet."

Kathy Griffin knows exactly how to make headlines.

Kathy Griffin sparked online buzz after posting a photo holding hands with a mystery man and writing: 'He's 22.'

"Kathy knew exactly what headline everyone would write the second she posted that picture," insisted a source.

The post sparked a flood of comments online and widespread media coverage about Griffin's "boyfriend" – but insiders claimed the entire episode was a carefully orchestrated publicity stunt.

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A Hollywood veteran said the comedian dominated online conversation for 24 hours after the post.

"For 24 hours, Kathy Griffin dominated the conversation," the insider said.

"Whether people believed it or not didn't matter. They were clicking, sharing, and talking about her – and that's exactly what she wanted."

Back in May, Griffin shared a photo of herself with an unknown man with the caption: "We're insta official. Deal with it."

That photo has since been deleted.