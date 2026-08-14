Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump’s Blonde Aide, 35, Emerges as Contender to Replace Karoline Leavitt Amid Concerns Over Her 'Unhealthy' Bond with Prez

A photo of Natalie Harp alongside a photo of Karoline Leavitt
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt will stop away from her job at the end of August.

Profile Image

Aug. 14 2026, Updated 1:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

President Donald Trump's inner circle went through a shakeup when White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's departure was announced – but a familiar face may replace her.

As Trump scrambles to find a communications expert to take over, several names have been floated around. Among them is Natalie Harp, his young aide nicknamed the "human printer," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

Natalie Harp Dubbed Likely Replacement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
A photo of Natlie Harp
Source: MEGA

The public placed bets on who will be next at the podium.

Article continues below advertisement

The gig officially goes vacant at the end of August, and the speculation turned serious when the public began taking bets.

On Kalshi, a gambling app which allows people to make live predictions on nearly any topic, Harp's name floated around at a 5% likelihood.

While she may not be a crowd favorite, Harp has received a small boost of support among bettors who are willing to put their own money on the line.

Her name appeared alongside figures like Anny Kelly, Alina Habba, and Scott Jennings, who was recently identified by insiders as a possible option.

Article continues below advertisement

Harp Nicknamed 'Human Printer'

A photo of Natlie Harp
Source: MEGA

Harp already has a communications-focused role on his team.

Article continues below advertisement

Harp, 35, might not be a public-facing aide right now, but her presence around Trump hasn't gone undetected.

The young blonde has been a frequent fixture at Trump's side even before he re-entered the Oval Office. She worked on his team based out of Mar-a-Lago in Florida, developing what some have deemed an "obsession" with the president.

Her job itself is centered around communications. She notably earned her "human printer" nickname when reports emerged she kept a portable printer on hand to print out posts for the president that may boost his ego. Harp's social media prowess didn't stop there.

Her job reportedly also includes scrawling down Trump's thoughts to turn into one of his dramatic social media posts.

Article continues below advertisement

Harp Allegedly Forms 'Obsession' With Trump

A photo of Natlie Harp
Source: MEGA

Harp's closeness with the president sparked security concerns.

Article continues below advertisement

She's best known for her alleged "obsession" with Trump.

Harp allegedly wrote letters for the president, including one that said, "You are all that matters to me."

According to The New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, Harp would leave the notes in his "personal spaces."

Harp's closeness with the president became so intense it reportedly even worried his close security team. The Secret Service allegedly identified her as a "potential danger to herself as well as to the president," according to an excerpt from author Michael Wolff's book, All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America.

Her ongoing presence caught the attention of her estranged brother, Preston Harp, who called her bond with Trump "very unhealthy," according to the Daily Mail. Preston similarly claimed she was "just like his fan club."

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Joe Rogan, Donald Trump

Joe Rogan Calls Trump Family 'Shady' for Making 'Billions' During Presidency: 'The Crypto Stuff Is Nuts'

Don Lemon says he could be a 'really good' US president as he seriously considers a White House run.

EXCLUSIVE: Don Lemon Says He Could Be a 'Really Good' U.S. President

Article continues below advertisement

Harp Joins Trump's Getaway Jet

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Harp reportedly dodged the danger of the 'decoy' plane in Turkey.

Nonetheless, Trump keeps her close as the public often wonders if she's been afforded access to meetings outside of her security clearance.

Most recently, Harp was reportedly among the aides he selected to bring with him on a getaway jet amid an assassination threat in Turkey during the NATO summit.

Snagging a spot on the safe plane wasn't easy, either. Many of Trump's top advisors and cabinet members boarded a "decoy" plane, where most passengers were none the wiser they were at risk of danger.

The president opted to bring with him some of his most loyal aides, many of whom were those who stuck with him during his time away from the Oval Office. As for whether this means Harp will get the gig, it's currently unclear.

However, concern from the public emerged over their seemingly "unhealthy" bond, as the blonde is often scolded by critics online.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.