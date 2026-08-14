Trump’s Blonde Aide, 35, Emerges as Contender to Replace Karoline Leavitt Amid Concerns Over Her 'Unhealthy' Bond with Prez

The gig officially goes vacant at the end of August, and the speculation turned serious when the public began taking bets.

On Kalshi, a gambling app which allows people to make live predictions on nearly any topic, Harp's name floated around at a 5% likelihood.

While she may not be a crowd favorite, Harp has received a small boost of support among bettors who are willing to put their own money on the line.

Her name appeared alongside figures like Anny Kelly, Alina Habba, and Scott Jennings, who was recently identified by insiders as a possible option.