Trump’s Blonde Aide, 35, Emerges as Contender to Replace Karoline Leavitt Amid Concerns Over Her 'Unhealthy' Bond with Prez
Aug. 14 2026, Updated 1:20 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump's inner circle went through a shakeup when White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's departure was announced – but a familiar face may replace her.
As Trump scrambles to find a communications expert to take over, several names have been floated around. Among them is Natalie Harp, his young aide nicknamed the "human printer," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Natalie Harp Dubbed Likely Replacement
The gig officially goes vacant at the end of August, and the speculation turned serious when the public began taking bets.
On Kalshi, a gambling app which allows people to make live predictions on nearly any topic, Harp's name floated around at a 5% likelihood.
While she may not be a crowd favorite, Harp has received a small boost of support among bettors who are willing to put their own money on the line.
Her name appeared alongside figures like Anny Kelly, Alina Habba, and Scott Jennings, who was recently identified by insiders as a possible option.
Harp Nicknamed 'Human Printer'
Harp, 35, might not be a public-facing aide right now, but her presence around Trump hasn't gone undetected.
The young blonde has been a frequent fixture at Trump's side even before he re-entered the Oval Office. She worked on his team based out of Mar-a-Lago in Florida, developing what some have deemed an "obsession" with the president.
Her job itself is centered around communications. She notably earned her "human printer" nickname when reports emerged she kept a portable printer on hand to print out posts for the president that may boost his ego. Harp's social media prowess didn't stop there.
Her job reportedly also includes scrawling down Trump's thoughts to turn into one of his dramatic social media posts.
Harp Allegedly Forms 'Obsession' With Trump
She's best known for her alleged "obsession" with Trump.
Harp allegedly wrote letters for the president, including one that said, "You are all that matters to me."
According to The New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, Harp would leave the notes in his "personal spaces."
Harp's closeness with the president became so intense it reportedly even worried his close security team. The Secret Service allegedly identified her as a "potential danger to herself as well as to the president," according to an excerpt from author Michael Wolff's book, All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America.
Her ongoing presence caught the attention of her estranged brother, Preston Harp, who called her bond with Trump "very unhealthy," according to the Daily Mail. Preston similarly claimed she was "just like his fan club."
Harp Joins Trump's Getaway Jet
Nonetheless, Trump keeps her close as the public often wonders if she's been afforded access to meetings outside of her security clearance.
Most recently, Harp was reportedly among the aides he selected to bring with him on a getaway jet amid an assassination threat in Turkey during the NATO summit.
Snagging a spot on the safe plane wasn't easy, either. Many of Trump's top advisors and cabinet members boarded a "decoy" plane, where most passengers were none the wiser they were at risk of danger.
The president opted to bring with him some of his most loyal aides, many of whom were those who stuck with him during his time away from the Oval Office. As for whether this means Harp will get the gig, it's currently unclear.
However, concern from the public emerged over their seemingly "unhealthy" bond, as the blonde is often scolded by critics online.