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Home > News > Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan Calls Trump Family 'Shady' for Making 'Billions' During Presidency: 'The Crypto Stuff Is Nuts'

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Source: @POWERFULJRE/YOUTUBE; MEGA

Joe Rogan has once again called out the president.

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Aug. 14 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

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Joe Rogan has called out Donald Trump and his family, branding the president "shady" for reportedly making billions during his time in the White House, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The popular podcaster noted all the cash the controversial family has made through business ventures, especially in the cryptocurrency world. Trump has been open about supporting the crypto industry, and records revealed he raked in over $1.4billion during the first year of his presidency thanks to his crypto ventures.

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'Trump Has Made Billions in Crypto'

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Photo of Joe Rogan
Source: @POWERFULJRE/YOUTUBE

Rogan labeled Trump and his family 'shady' for dealing with crypto.

On the Thursday, August 13 episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan accused the government of doing "some s--- that no government has ever done before. And one of them is the crypto stuff."

He added, "And one of them is the crypto stuff. The crypto stuff's nuts... Trump has made billions in crypto. And then you got his sons, and his sons are involved in all of these weird business deals."

"And then the sons are involved in these businesses," the UFC commentator added. "There's a lot of money flowing around that you could dig in and start arresting people.

Rogan noted, "The thing about the crypto is, it's shady as f---, but it's legal. I don't know if it should be."

Trump is reported to have earned $800million from World Liberty Financial, a crypto company he co-founded in part with his three sons, Don Jr., Eric, and youngest Barron.

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Trump Talks 'Very Important' Crypto Ventures

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump has been open about his support of crypto.

"I don't run my stuff anyway. I let my kids run it, and I never talk to them about things," the politician previously claimed to Punchbowl News reporter Jake Sherman on the show Fly Out Day when asked about his family's crypto business.

Trump added his children are "not involved in government. I don't talk to them about government. I don't talk to them about much, other than to say, 'I love you, kids.'"

After Sherman cited that several Democratic lawmakers have sought to "limit" the family's "ability to conduct crypto business" while Trump is president, he declared that crypto is "very important."

Trump continued, "I do it, very simply, because we can't let China have it or Japan have it. Other countries really want it, and we dominate in it. So, to me, it's very important. But they want to do a bill, and in the bill they want me to be different than everybody else..."

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Joe Rogan Goes Off on Trump

Photo of Donald Trump Kids
Source: MEGA

The president and his sons co-founded World Liberty Financial, a crypto business.

This is not the first time that Rogan, who endorsed Trump's second presidential bid in 2024, has called out the Republican on his podcast. Just last month, the former Fear Factor host pushed back on Trump's position that Israel has not committed genocide in Gaza.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity two years ago. And in 2025, a United Nations commission confirmed Israel had committed genocide in a report.

However, the president rejected that conclusion, later telling reporters, "I don't think it's that. They're in a war."

"How could anybody defend that?" Rogan asked guest Tim Robbins during the exchange on his podcast on July 29. "I don't even know how many people are dead. You have a complete wipeout of a city, like 90 percent of Gaza is gone."

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'He Ran on No Wars'

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Source: MEGA

The 80-year-old reportedly reeled in over $1.4billion through his business ventures during the first year of his second term.

Over 75,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the October 7 attacks, according to data from the Gaza Health Ministry.

Previously, the 58-year-old also claimed the president's supporters are feeling "betrayed" over the war in Iran. The conflict began after Trump ordered an attack on the country in February.

"He ran on no more wars, end these stupid, senseless wars, and then we have one that we can't even really clearly define why we did it," Rogan went off.

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