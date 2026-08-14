Joe Rogan Calls Trump Family 'Shady' for Making 'Billions' During Presidency: 'The Crypto Stuff Is Nuts'

On the Thursday, August 13 episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan accused the government of doing "some s--- that no government has ever done before. And one of them is the crypto stuff."

He added, "And one of them is the crypto stuff. The crypto stuff's nuts... Trump has made billions in crypto. And then you got his sons, and his sons are involved in all of these weird business deals."

"And then the sons are involved in these businesses," the UFC commentator added. "There's a lot of money flowing around that you could dig in and start arresting people.

Rogan noted, "The thing about the crypto is, it's shady as f---, but it's legal. I don't know if it should be."

Trump is reported to have earned $800million from World Liberty Financial, a crypto company he co-founded in part with his three sons, Don Jr., Eric, and youngest Barron.