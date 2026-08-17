EXCLUSIVE: How Tragic Hayden Panettiere Revealed Bisexuality and Drug Use in Memoir

Panettiere, who began appearing in commercials as a baby, had recently released This is Me: A Reckoning on May 19, detailing her experiences with fame, addiction, relationships, and grief after spending virtually her entire life in entertainment.

Her father said on Monday, August 17, about her passing: "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her – and to the millions who watched her on screen."

Among the tragic actress' memoir's most personal revelations was Panettiere's decision to publicly identify as bisexual for the first time.

Writing in a chapter titled Girls, Panettiere said: "Girls made sense to me, and I related to the energy they radiated."

She added: "The first time I experimented with a girl was when I was about eight or nine."