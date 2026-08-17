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EXCLUSIVE: Trump Health Fears Grow After Cheney's Cardiologist Raises Fresh Alarm

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Source: MEGA

Trump's health fears grew after a Cheney cardiologist raised a fresh alarm.

Aug. 17 2026, Published 12:26 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump is facing fresh questions over his health after former Vice President Cheney's longtime cardiologist said the president has "not looked well" and demanded greater transparency over a series of visible symptoms and unexplained medical tests, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Trump, 80, became the oldest sitting US president when he celebrated his birthday in June.

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Cardiologist Raises Red Flags On Trump

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Source: MEGA

Cardiologist Jonathan Reiner raised public health concerns about Donald Trump.

Jonathan Reiner, a professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University who served as Cheney's cardiologist for 27 years, has now questioned bruising on the Republican's hands, swelling in his legs, apparent daytime sleepiness and advanced medical imaging.

The White House has maintained Trump is in excellent health.

But a Washington source told Radar in an exclusive interview: "There is growing concern about the gap between the very broad assurances coming from the White House and the questions being raised by experienced physicians examining the information available publicly. Nobody outside the president's medical team can diagnose him, but greater disclosure could put much of this speculation to rest. It's fair to say major health fears around Trump are growing."

Reiner stressed he is not Trump's physician and has only examined information made public.

He said in an article for the New York Times: "Despite reassurances from the White House to the contrary, at times over the past year, the president has not looked well."

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Expert Challenges White House Claims

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Source: MEGA

Leg swelling was officially attributed to chronic venous insufficiency.

Reiner added: "He's had large bruises on both hands, swelling in his legs, and episodes when it appears that he is struggling to stay awake. He's also had advanced imaging performed for unclear reasons. The public is again left to wonder whether the nation's leader is OK."

Trump's official physician, Sean Barbabella, said after a May examination the president "remains in excellent health" and stressed his demanding schedule and physical activity supported his well-being.

But Reiner questioned why 22 consultants were involved in the assessment, calling it an "extraordinary number of specialists."

He also challenged the explanation for Trump's persistent and now infamous hand bruising, which the White House has attributed to frequent handshaking and aspirin use – and questioned an apparent discrepancy surrounding swelling in his legs.

Reiner said Trump's physician described the condition as "chronic venous insufficiency," despite an earlier examination reportedly recording no swelling.

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New Concerns Over Drowsiness And Scans

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Source: MEGA

Concerns grew over the lack of detailed disclosures regarding tests.

He also highlighted occasions when Trump appeared sleepy during public events.

Reiner said: "Although the president is a renowned night owl, his sleepiness seems relatively new. There are several possible causes for the president's symptoms, some of which could have serious complications if left untreated."

Trump also underwent advanced imaging of his heart and abdomen at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

His physician said the testing found no abnormalities, but Reiner questioned what prompted it.

Our Washington source added: "The issue is not whether people should speculate about a diagnosis – they shouldn't. The issue is whether Americans have been given enough verified medical information about an 80-year-old president carrying an extraordinary workload. More detailed disclosure would answer legitimate questions without compromising his privacy."

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Demands For Independent Health Checks

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Reiner advocated an independent process to assess presidential fitness.

Reiner has advocated an independent congressional mechanism for assessing presidential fitness, arguing the current system relies heavily on voluntary White House disclosure.

He said: "In a representative democracy, the people must have confidence in the health of their leader, and in the leader's capacity to guide the nation. We have been kept in the dark too long."

The comments come after months of rumors Trunp is secretly suffering illnesses including dementia.

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