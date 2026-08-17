EXCLUSIVE: Trump Health Fears Grow After Cheney's Cardiologist Raises Fresh Alarm

Jonathan Reiner, a professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University who served as Cheney's cardiologist for 27 years, has now questioned bruising on the Republican's hands, swelling in his legs, apparent daytime sleepiness and advanced medical imaging.

The White House has maintained Trump is in excellent health.

But a Washington source told Radar in an exclusive interview: "There is growing concern about the gap between the very broad assurances coming from the White House and the questions being raised by experienced physicians examining the information available publicly. Nobody outside the president's medical team can diagnose him, but greater disclosure could put much of this speculation to rest. It's fair to say major health fears around Trump are growing."

Reiner stressed he is not Trump's physician and has only examined information made public.

He said in an article for the New York Times: "Despite reassurances from the White House to the contrary, at times over the past year, the president has not looked well."