Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Hayden Panettiere

Hayden Panettiere Said Giving Up Full Custody of Daughter Kaya, 11, Was 'Gut-Wrenching' Experience — Just Months Before Her Tragic Death at 36

A photo of Hayden Panettiere
Source: MEGA

Hayden Panettiere opened up about her relationship with daughter, Kaya.

Profile Image

Aug. 17 2026, Published 12:25 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Months before her tragic death at 36, Hayden Panettiere opened up about her relationship with daughter, Kaya.

The young actress previously struggled with alcohol and opioid abuse. During a low time in her life, Pannettiere gave up custody of her daughter, which she described as "the most gut-wrenching experience," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

Hayden Panettiere Identifies Most Difficult Part of Giving Up Custody

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
A photo of Hayden Panettiere
Source: MEGA

Panettiere died on Sunday.

Article continues below advertisement

Panettiere discussed her tribulations with parenting. She admitted perhaps the most difficult part of her custody struggle was "not being under the same roof with her every day." In her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, she wrote, "It’s hard to describe the layers of emotion – including sadness, resentment, and anger – I’ve felt because of it,” she wrote.

After Kaya's arrival, Panettiere struggled with her mental health and her drinking issues began to heighten. She described life living with Kaya, who is now 11, admitting that she experienced relief when her daughter wasn't there to witness how much alcohol she needed to go to work.

Article continues below advertisement

Panettiere 'Felt Nothing' After Birth

A photo of Hayden Panettiere
Source: MEGA

Panettiere was candid about her postpartum depression.

Article continues below advertisement

However, the motherly connection did not come naturally with Kaya. Panettiere "felt nothing" after delivering her daughter in 2014. The actress confessed to struggling with bonding with the baby.

She was ultimately diagnosed with postpartum depression. Her prescribed medication only became another issue for her as she "couldn't sleep" without taking them.

When Kaya was only 4 months old, Panettiere first entered treatment for her dependency.

“I walked into rehab addicted to one substance, and I walked out, completely dependent on something else,” she recalled.

Article continues below advertisement

Wladimir Klitschko Approached Her With Custody Papers

A photo of Hayden Panettiere
Source: MEGA

She admitted to having the means to financially fight Wladimir Klitschko's custody request.

Article continues below advertisement

Amid her struggles, her relationship with her ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko began to crumble. Klitschko, while attempting to be supportive, struggled to comprehend why she was unable to find happiness.

"We have a nice life. You have a nice life," Panettiere recalled him once saying.

As Kaya went back and forth between the parents, Klitschko approached Panettiere with custody papers. He admitted to feeling worried while Kaya was with her.

Panettiere was initially reluctant to give up custody, but decided during recovery that it was the right move. Financially, she was capable of taking the issue to court – emotionally, she was not.

The moment of signing the papers became ingrained in her mind. “I remember every second of that day. Every f---ing second,” she wrote. “No mother could forget a single thing about the day she signed her child away.”

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Hayden Panettiere struggled with drug and alcohol addiction before her shocking death.

Hayden Panettiere Confessed She Was in a 'Cycle of Self-Destruction' With Opioids and Alcohol Years Before Tragic Death at 36

A photo of Hayden Panettiere

Hayden Panettiere 911 Dispatch Audio Reveals Star Suffered Apparent 'Overdose' Before 'Advanced Life Support' Failed to Save Her

Article continues below advertisement

Panettiere Died Due to Potential Overdose

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A photo of Hayden Panettiere
Source: MEGA

Her official cause of death is unknown.

Panettiere died on Sunday.

In a statement to ABC News, her father confirmed, "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen."

Her cause of death was not immediately available. First responders on the scene discussed a "cardiac arrest," which was seemingly linked to an overdose," of an "unidentified" woman. While they attempted to save her life, she was pronounced dead on the scene.

Foul play was not suspected.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.