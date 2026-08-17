Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Donald Trump

Trump Aide Lynne Patton Faces Backlash From Critics After Video of Her 'Playing With Adult Toy' While Partying Resurfaces — 'Bunch of Trashy People'

split image of Donald Trump and Lynne Patton
Source: MEGA; @LYNNEPATTON/INSTAGRAM

Trump aide Lynne Patton faced backlash after a resurfaced video allegedly showed her playing with an adult toy.

Profile Image

Aug. 17 2026, Published 11:55 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump aide Lynne Patton is facing backlash from critics after a video appearing to show her playing a bizarre party game involving an adult toy aboard a yacht resurfaced online, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Patton, who serves as Deputy Assistant to the President for Coalition Policy and Engagement, was reportedly filmed during a February 2025 gathering following a black-tie benefit at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club.

Article continues below advertisement

Raunchy Video Resurfaces Online

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of The video was reportedly filmed by Ryan Coyne, a friend of Lynne Patton's, in 2025.
Source: MEGA

The video was reportedly filmed by Ryan Coyne, a friend of Lynne Patton's, in 2025.

The footage was obtained by The Daily Mail and was reportedly recorded by Washington lobbyist Ryan Coyne, a close friend of Patton's.

The group had attended a February 6, 2025, benefit for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital before continuing the festivities aboard a yacht. Patton, dressed in a gold cocktail dress, could be heard participating in the antics as a purple adult device was tossed around the room.

Her face was not visible in the footage, but her voice could be heard as she appeared to urge the others to continue the game.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @NIETO_PHILLIP/X

The video was obtained by The Daily Mail.

Article continues below advertisement

Odd Video Resurfaces

image of In the video, people appear to toss around the toy.
Source: @LYNNEPATTON/INSTAGRAM

In the video, people appear to toss around the toy.

"Ashley, get it. Ryan, get it," Patton could be heard saying, appearing to speak with a slight slur as the device was passed around.

At one point, the political aide reportedly grabbed the item from a chair before tossing it onto the floor and saying, "Start again! Start again!"

Patton also appeared concerned about being filmed, telling the person behind the camera, "Do not get our faces, you b----. Wait, start again. You are not getting our faces."

Coyne could then be heard joking about the object, saying, "It's on the loose. Caroline's v------ is on the loose. Who wants it?"

Article continues below advertisement

Critics Weigh in on Video

image of Social media users commented on the video calling it, 'gross.'
Source: @LYNNEPATTON/INSTAGRAM

Social media users commented on the video calling it, 'gross.'

After the video resurfaced, critics on social media quickly weighed in on the footage.

"Ewwwww...what a bunch of trashy people," one person wrote.

Another simply commented, "Gross."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Donald Trump

EXCLUSIVE: Trump Health Fears Grow After Cheney's Cardiologist Raises Fresh Alarm

A photo of Hayden Panettiere

Hayden Panettiere Said Giving Up Full Custody of Daughter Kaya, 11, Was 'Gut-Wrenching' Experience — Just Months Before Her Tragic Death at 36

The White House Responds to Video

image of The White House responded to the adult toy video.
Source: MEGA

The White House responded to the adult toy video.

The resurfaced footage has drawn attention because of Patton's position within the Trump administration.

According to The Daily Beast, a White House official pushed back on questions surrounding the video and said Patton "consults with White House Counsel to maintain all required ethical standards."

The official also said Patton "is fiscally responsible for all her own residences."

Patton previously served as the Region II Administrator for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development during Trump's first administration.

Conservative comedian Terrence K. Williams praised her return.

"LET'S GO!!!!! Trump has officially brought on Lynne Patton," he wrote. "She has been a friend of the family way before President Trump ran for office. She stood up for Trump and his entire family. She worked with them for many years. Trump deserves to be around loyal people like her."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.