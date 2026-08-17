Trump Aide Lynne Patton Faces Backlash From Critics After Video of Her 'Playing With Adult Toy' While Partying Resurfaces — 'Bunch of Trashy People'
Aug. 17 2026, Published 11:55 a.m. ET
Donald Trump aide Lynne Patton is facing backlash from critics after a video appearing to show her playing a bizarre party game involving an adult toy aboard a yacht resurfaced online, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Patton, who serves as Deputy Assistant to the President for Coalition Policy and Engagement, was reportedly filmed during a February 2025 gathering following a black-tie benefit at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club.
Raunchy Video Resurfaces Online
The footage was obtained by The Daily Mail and was reportedly recorded by Washington lobbyist Ryan Coyne, a close friend of Patton's.
The group had attended a February 6, 2025, benefit for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital before continuing the festivities aboard a yacht. Patton, dressed in a gold cocktail dress, could be heard participating in the antics as a purple adult device was tossed around the room.
Her face was not visible in the footage, but her voice could be heard as she appeared to urge the others to continue the game.
Odd Video Resurfaces
"Ashley, get it. Ryan, get it," Patton could be heard saying, appearing to speak with a slight slur as the device was passed around.
At one point, the political aide reportedly grabbed the item from a chair before tossing it onto the floor and saying, "Start again! Start again!"
Patton also appeared concerned about being filmed, telling the person behind the camera, "Do not get our faces, you b----. Wait, start again. You are not getting our faces."
Coyne could then be heard joking about the object, saying, "It's on the loose. Caroline's v------ is on the loose. Who wants it?"
Critics Weigh in on Video
After the video resurfaced, critics on social media quickly weighed in on the footage.
"Ewwwww...what a bunch of trashy people," one person wrote.
Another simply commented, "Gross."
The White House Responds to Video
The resurfaced footage has drawn attention because of Patton's position within the Trump administration.
According to The Daily Beast, a White House official pushed back on questions surrounding the video and said Patton "consults with White House Counsel to maintain all required ethical standards."
The official also said Patton "is fiscally responsible for all her own residences."
Patton previously served as the Region II Administrator for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development during Trump's first administration.
Conservative comedian Terrence K. Williams praised her return.
"LET'S GO!!!!! Trump has officially brought on Lynne Patton," he wrote. "She has been a friend of the family way before President Trump ran for office. She stood up for Trump and his entire family. She worked with them for many years. Trump deserves to be around loyal people like her."