Trump Aide Lynne Patton Faces Backlash From Critics After Video of Her 'Playing With Adult Toy' While Partying Resurfaces — 'Bunch of Trashy People'

Patton, who serves as Deputy Assistant to the President for Coalition Policy and Engagement, was reportedly filmed during a February 2025 gathering following a black-tie benefit at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club.

The video was reportedly filmed by Ryan Coyne, a friend of Lynne Patton's, in 2025.

Her face was not visible in the footage, but her voice could be heard as she appeared to urge the others to continue the game.

The group had attended a February 6, 2025, benefit for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital before continuing the festivities aboard a yacht. Patton, dressed in a gold cocktail dress, could be heard participating in the antics as a purple adult device was tossed around the room.

The footage was obtained by The Daily Mail and was reportedly recorded by Washington lobbyist Ryan Coyne, a close friend of Patton's.

Intoxicated Trump official Lynne Patton throws around a sex toy in a video filmed by registered foreign agent Ryan Coyne. Patton lives in his $3 million penthouse. https://t.co/OguoAAx2W9 pic.twitter.com/4BRxaSm9yN

In the video, people appear to toss around the toy.

"Ashley, get it. Ryan, get it," Patton could be heard saying, appearing to speak with a slight slur as the device was passed around.

At one point, the political aide reportedly grabbed the item from a chair before tossing it onto the floor and saying, "Start again! Start again!"

Patton also appeared concerned about being filmed, telling the person behind the camera, "Do not get our faces, you b----. Wait, start again. You are not getting our faces."

Coyne could then be heard joking about the object, saying, "It's on the loose. Caroline's v------ is on the loose. Who wants it?"