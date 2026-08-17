Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Hayden Panettiere
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Hayden Panettiere's 'Groomed' Child Star Past Revealed After Death

Photo of Hayden Panettiere
Source: MEGA

Hayden Panettiere's child star past has been resurfaced following her tragic death.

Aug. 17 2026, Published 11:45 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Hayden Panettiere's description of being "groomed" into behaving like a "little soldier" as a child star has taken on added poignancy following the actress' death at 36, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Heroes and Nashville star's representative confirmed her death to ABC News on Monday, August 17, while her father, Skip Panettiere, asked for privacy as the family grieves.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Hayden Panettiere
Source: MEGA

Hayden Panettiere passed away at the age of thirty-six.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google

The cause and circumstances of her death remain unknown.

Radar can reveal Panettiere recently revisited her childhood, career, addiction and family relationships in her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, released May 19.

Her career had stretched from childhood acting into major television and film roles, making her a familiar face to audiences worldwide.

Skip said about his daughter's passing: "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her – and to the millions who watched her on screen."

Article continues below advertisement

Groomed For Childhood Stardom

Photo of Hayden Panettiere
Source: MEGA

She released her memoir, 'This Is Me: A Reckoning.'

We can reveal in an interview published days before the release of her memoir, Panettiere described the relentless discipline she said had been ingrained in her from childhood.

She said: "I think it's the way I was raised. I was groomed. I was like a little soldier and I always have been. No was never an option. It was just, here are your scenes, here's your dialogue, memorize it, hit the marks, do what your director tells you to do. I took my marching orders."

Asked when she realized that upbringing was abnormal, Panettiere connected it to her later substance abuse.

She said: "When I started self-harming in the form of substance abuse. My people-pleasing had built up, and up, it was anger and anxiety and frustration. My life revolved around other people, and I lived to make other people happy, and I was the last one on the list."

Article continues below advertisement

The Heavy Cost Of People Pleasing

Photo of Hayden Panettiere
Source: MEGA

Hayden Panettiere shared she felt like a little soldier during her acting career.

Panettiere added those habits continued to affect her ability to advocate for herself professionally.

She said: "No. Then I was dealing with all those years of being the yes man and not sticking up for myself. Never saying no, I don't feel comfortable doing that or telling people that I'm overworked. I would push myself to do whatever they wanted on set, but it was too much for any one person."

The actress had begun working in entertainment as a child and later became widely known through Heroes and Nashville.

Her film credits included I Love You, Beth Cooper, Scream 4 and Scream VI, alongside the TV movie Amanda Knox.

Panettiere also discussed the emotional cost of writing about her mother and the death of her younger brother, Jansen Panettiere.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Stephen A. Smith and Pat McAfee face backlash over their ESPN pay as criticism of the stars grows.

EXCLUSIVE: Stephen A. Smith and Pat McAfee Face Backlash Over ESPN Pay

Paul McCartney reveals how wife Linda saved him as he struggled emotionally after the Beatles split.

EXCLUSIVE: Paul McCartney Reveals How Linda Saved Him After Beatles Split

Grief Over Jansen And Hopes For Her Daughter

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The star mourned the loss of her younger brother Jansen.
Source: MEGA

The star mourned the loss of her younger brother Jansen.

She said: "Having to touch on everything about my relationship with my mother, that was one of the harder things to talk about. While writing it, I realized even more so how much of a toll it took on me."

She said grief over Jansen remained overwhelming and that it was something she would never get over.

Panettiere also questioned whether she would have chosen acting without having been pushed toward it, while discussing her 11-year-old daughter Kaya's interest in performing.

She said: "I will say, please go to college, please try things out. And if you really love it, then I will support you wholeheartedly. And if she doesn't like it, she can get out. Her world doesn't have to revolve around that."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.