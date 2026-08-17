EXCLUSIVE: Hayden Panettiere's 'Groomed' Child Star Past Revealed After Death

We can reveal in an interview published days before the release of her memoir, Panettiere described the relentless discipline she said had been ingrained in her from childhood.

She said: "I think it's the way I was raised. I was groomed. I was like a little soldier and I always have been. No was never an option. It was just, here are your scenes, here's your dialogue, memorize it, hit the marks, do what your director tells you to do. I took my marching orders."

Asked when she realized that upbringing was abnormal, Panettiere connected it to her later substance abuse.

She said: "When I started self-harming in the form of substance abuse. My people-pleasing had built up, and up, it was anger and anxiety and frustration. My life revolved around other people, and I lived to make other people happy, and I was the last one on the list."