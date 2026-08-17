EXCLUSIVE: Hayden Panettiere's 'Groomed' Child Star Past Revealed After Death
Aug. 17 2026, Published 11:45 a.m. ET
Hayden Panettiere's description of being "groomed" into behaving like a "little soldier" as a child star has taken on added poignancy following the actress' death at 36, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Heroes and Nashville star's representative confirmed her death to ABC News on Monday, August 17, while her father, Skip Panettiere, asked for privacy as the family grieves.
The cause and circumstances of her death remain unknown.
Radar can reveal Panettiere recently revisited her childhood, career, addiction and family relationships in her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, released May 19.
Her career had stretched from childhood acting into major television and film roles, making her a familiar face to audiences worldwide.
Skip said about his daughter's passing: "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her – and to the millions who watched her on screen."
Groomed For Childhood Stardom
We can reveal in an interview published days before the release of her memoir, Panettiere described the relentless discipline she said had been ingrained in her from childhood.
She said: "I think it's the way I was raised. I was groomed. I was like a little soldier and I always have been. No was never an option. It was just, here are your scenes, here's your dialogue, memorize it, hit the marks, do what your director tells you to do. I took my marching orders."
Asked when she realized that upbringing was abnormal, Panettiere connected it to her later substance abuse.
She said: "When I started self-harming in the form of substance abuse. My people-pleasing had built up, and up, it was anger and anxiety and frustration. My life revolved around other people, and I lived to make other people happy, and I was the last one on the list."
The Heavy Cost Of People Pleasing
Panettiere added those habits continued to affect her ability to advocate for herself professionally.
She said: "No. Then I was dealing with all those years of being the yes man and not sticking up for myself. Never saying no, I don't feel comfortable doing that or telling people that I'm overworked. I would push myself to do whatever they wanted on set, but it was too much for any one person."
The actress had begun working in entertainment as a child and later became widely known through Heroes and Nashville.
Her film credits included I Love You, Beth Cooper, Scream 4 and Scream VI, alongside the TV movie Amanda Knox.
Panettiere also discussed the emotional cost of writing about her mother and the death of her younger brother, Jansen Panettiere.
Grief Over Jansen And Hopes For Her Daughter
She said: "Having to touch on everything about my relationship with my mother, that was one of the harder things to talk about. While writing it, I realized even more so how much of a toll it took on me."
She said grief over Jansen remained overwhelming and that it was something she would never get over.
Panettiere also questioned whether she would have chosen acting without having been pushed toward it, while discussing her 11-year-old daughter Kaya's interest in performing.
She said: "I will say, please go to college, please try things out. And if you really love it, then I will support you wholeheartedly. And if she doesn't like it, she can get out. Her world doesn't have to revolve around that."