Hayden Panettiere Found Dead in South Carolina Apartment by 'Acquaintance' as Cops Reveal No Signs of Foul Play

The actress's Rep confirmed the news of her death in a statement to ABC News: "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen."

Panettiere is leaving behind her 11-year-old daughter, Kaya Evdokia Klitschko, who she had with her former fiancé, retired boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko.

While going through treatment for postpartum depression and addiction in 2018, the actress' gave her ex-fiancé full custody of their daughter.

Her daughter has since lived with her father in Europe.

Only months before her death, Panettiere spoke out about her heartbreaking custody decision.

"If I fight, if I go to war about this, it’s going to permanently damage my child," she expressed to Fox News.

"I said, 'You know what? Let her grow up here.' I know she's safe. I know she's well taken care of... And I also knew that there would be a day when she would come back to me," the star added.