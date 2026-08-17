Hayden Panettiere Found Dead in South Carolina Apartment by 'Acquaintance' as Cops Reveal No Signs of Foul Play
Aug. 17 2026, Published 7:43 a.m. ET
Hayden Panettiere was found dead inside a South Carolina apartment by an "acquaintance," as police revealed new details surrounding the actress' sudden death at just 36 years old, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The star was pronounced dead on August 16 after emergency crews responded to a report of an "unresponsive female" in apparent "cardiac arrest."
Hayden Panettiere Was Found Unresponsive
Panettiere was discovered inside an apartment complex in Greenville, South Carolina, where emergency personnel arrived shortly after 1 p.m., according to reports from TMZ and police.
The call came in at around 1:15 p.m. regarding a person in "cardiac arrest" and an "unresponsive female."
Paramedics reportedly attempted to revive the actress using "advanced cardiac life support" measures.
Despite their efforts, Panettiere was pronounced dead at 2:32 p.m.
Police Found No Signs of Foul Play
As questions surrounding Panettiere's sudden death continued to mount, Greenville police offered an initial update on their investigation.
Detectives said the preliminary investigation "has not indicated any signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances."
An autopsy will be performed to find out the cause of death.
An 'Acquaintance' Called 911
According to police, an "acquaintance" of Panettiere's was the person who placed the 911 call after finding her unresponsive.
The identity of that person has not been publicly disclosed.
The circumstances surrounding why Panettiere was in Greenville also remained under scrutiny Monday, with reports indicating that she had been traveling with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, over the weekend.
Hickerson and Panettiere had a tumultuous relationship that previously made headlines, though there has been no indication from authorities that he was involved in her death.
'Force of Nature'
The actress's Rep confirmed the news of her death in a statement to ABC News: "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen."
Panettiere is leaving behind her 11-year-old daughter, Kaya Evdokia Klitschko, who she had with her former fiancé, retired boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko.
While going through treatment for postpartum depression and addiction in 2018, the actress' gave her ex-fiancé full custody of their daughter.
Her daughter has since lived with her father in Europe.
Only months before her death, Panettiere spoke out about her heartbreaking custody decision.
"If I fight, if I go to war about this, it’s going to permanently damage my child," she expressed to Fox News.
"I said, 'You know what? Let her grow up here.' I know she's safe. I know she's well taken care of... And I also knew that there would be a day when she would come back to me," the star added.