EXCLUSIVE: Paul McCartney Reveals How Linda Saved Him After Beatles Split

"He is not wanting to get out of bed and drinking way too much once he did get out of bed," said biographer Allan Kozinn.

"He's completely depressed. He had been in the Beatles his whole adult life. It was the only job he knew."

Suddenly, Kozinn said, "Paul had a lot of self-doubt."It was the darkest time in Paul's life to that point. "I didn't know what to do at all," the iconic singer recalled. "How could anything I do be as good as the Beatles?" As he sunk into sadness, "that left [wife] Linda with the job of trying to bring him back to life," said Kozinn, coauthor of the book The McCartney Legacy: Volume 1: 1969-73.

"Linda's got these two kids, and they're in the middle of Scotland in a ramshackle farmhouse, and she's trying to hold it all together." Fortunately, she succeeded.

The pair had married in 1969, and their first of three girls, Mary, was born later that year. While Linda, a photographer and mother to 6-year-old Heather from a previous relationship, understood McCartney's distress, she brought a no-nonsense attitude to their new situation.