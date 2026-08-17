EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Gets Last Chance to Repair King Charles Rift'

A few weeks later, it was revealed Harry has been invited back to stay at Buckingham Palace when he visits the U.K. for the WellChild Awards in September. As a source told RadarOnline.com: "It's a big deal for Harry."

He isn't taking the olive branch for granted. According to the source, the 41-year-old knows this is likely his last chance to get back into the good graces of his dad, and potentially the royal family at large.

Charles, 77, has been battling an unspecified cancer since 2024, and the prince is aware time is of the essence.

"There's a real 'now or never' sentiment," said the source, noting that while Charles' health is Harry's main concern, he's also hoping to re-establish his royal position before his estranged brother, Prince William, takes the crown along with his wife, Princess Kate [Middleton]. "Harry may never get a better window of opportunity."