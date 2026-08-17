EXCLUSIVE: Dwayne Johnson Faces Hard Questions After 'Moana' Box Office Flop
Aug. 17 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is reeling over the disappointing box office debut of his $250million movie Moana, sources told RadarOnline.com.
"Dwayne has built his entire identity around winning," a Hollywood insider said of the former wrestling champ. "When a movie underperforms, he takes it incredibly personally."
Dwayne Johnson Faces Major Career Crossroads After Disappointing Box Office
Insiders say the flick's lackluster $95million opening weekend reignited chatter about whether audience interest in Johnson is waning.
Now, another source said: "The Rock is questioning every decision, every project and every move."
A studio executive predicts, "The next few projects will determine whether he remains Hollywood's biggest star for the next decade."
In early August, Johnson broke his silence on the divided reaction to the film, revealing that his excitement over the movie's early praise quickly faded as more reviews began rolling in.
The 54-year-old actor recalled being thrilled when the first two reviews delivered glowing verdicts, admitting he initially thought the film was off to an impressive start.
In the interview with People magazine, he added with a laugh: "Then it went another way, as sometimes happens."