EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Garner Says Paparazzi Ordeal Left Her With 'Stockholm Syndrome'

"It was totally ludicrous" the crazy antics photographers would go to get a shot, the Five-Star Weekend actress said of the shutterbugs who have relentlessly followed her, her ex-husband Ben Affleck and their three children for years.

Garner acknowledged her complaints can sound like rich-people problems. "It felt like, 'Poor little me. You know, my poor little kids who have everything in the world,'" said the 54-year-old star.

But she points out the photographers often create dangerous situations. "If I went through a yellow light, 15 cars would go through the red behind me," she said.

When her kids were younger, their classmates were "getting knocked over coming out of preschool" as photogs scuffled to get snaps.