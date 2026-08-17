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Home > Exclusives > Jennifer Garner
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EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Garner Says Paparazzi Ordeal Left Her With 'Stockholm Syndrome'

Jennifer Garner says her ordeal with relentless paparazzi left her with 'PTSD' and lasting distress.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Garner says her ordeal with relentless paparazzi left her with 'PTSD' and lasting distress.

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Aug. 17 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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Daredevil star Jennifer Garner says she has "Stockholm syndrome" after being stalked by the same paparazzi for the past 25 years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I have two [photographers] every day who've been assigned to me for 20 plus years, 25 years," she said.

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Garner Recalls Paparazzi Chaos

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Jennifer Garner said photographers have followed her, Ben Affleck and their three children for years.
Source: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

Jennifer Garner said photographers have followed her, Ben Affleck and their three children for years.

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"It was totally ludicrous" the crazy antics photographers would go to get a shot, the Five-Star Weekend actress said of the shutterbugs who have relentlessly followed her, her ex-husband Ben Affleck and their three children for years.

Garner acknowledged her complaints can sound like rich-people problems. "It felt like, 'Poor little me. You know, my poor little kids who have everything in the world,'" said the 54-year-old star.

But she points out the photographers often create dangerous situations. "If I went through a yellow light, 15 cars would go through the red behind me," she said.

When her kids were younger, their classmates were "getting knocked over coming out of preschool" as photogs scuffled to get snaps.

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Paparazzi Created Dangerous Situations

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Youth soccer officials asked Garner and Affleck to stop attending games because of paparazzi-related safety issues.
Source: ENEWS/MEGA

Youth soccer officials asked Garner and Affleck to stop attending games because of paparazzi-related safety issues.

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Garner acknowledged her complaints can sound like rich-people problems. "It felt like, 'Poor little me. You know, my poor little kids who have everything in the world,'" said the 54-year-old star.

But she points out the photographers often create dangerous situations.

"If I went through a yellow light, 15 cars would go through the red behind me," she said.

When her kids were younger, their classmates were "getting knocked over coming out of preschool" as photogs scuffled to get snaps.

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Paparazzi Pursuit Continued Through Grief

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Christine Anne Boldt's death did not stop photographers from continuing to pursue Garner and Affleck.
Source: MEGA

Christine Anne Boldt's death did not stop photographers from continuing to pursue Garner and Affleck.

The pursuit continued even while they mourned Affleck's mom, Christine Anne Boldt, who died June 2 from pancreatic cancer at age 83.

"So, as much as I recognize that we are privileged and lucky and grateful for all that [fame] has afforded us ... it just got silly," Garner added.

Despite calling the police on the lensmen "a million times," one of the photographers once helped protect her when a stranger was threatening her.

"I ran to him because I knew him and trusted him, and I knew that he and I would be okay," she said.

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