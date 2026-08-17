EXCLUSIVE: Jackson Browne's Son's Death Linked to Drugs, Report Says
Aug. 17 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Devastating new details have emerged in the tragic death of rock troubadour Jackson Browne's son, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Ethan Browne, 52, was found unresponsive in his bedroom by his roommate on Nov. 25, 2025.
According to a newly released report from the Los Angeles Medical Examiner, paramedics found him holding a straw and a lighter with several narcotics, drug paraphernalia and medications littered throughout his room in Culver City, Calif.
Drug Paraphernalia Found Near Body
"A glass pipe with crystalline substance and brown residue along with a burnt piece of aluminum foil were found on the nightstand" next to his body, the report said.
Also found at the scene were vaping devices, "whip-it" cartridges and "multiple prescription medications," according to the official paperwork.
Medical personnel also discovered a box on Ethan's bed that "contained illicit drugs and paraphernalia," the report says.
Roommate Said Ethan Seemed Off
His roommate said Ethan "seemed off" and was "possibly under the influence of drugs" at around 8 p.m. Nov. 24.
Ethan was last known to be alive around 10:30 that night before his roommate found him at approximately 8:24 the next morning, the report says.
The Los Angeles ME had previously ruled Ethan's death as accidental, caused by the combined toxic effects of fentanyl, methamphetamine and lidocaine.
Ethan Followed Father Into Spotlight
Jackson, famed for the hits Doctor My Eyes, The Pretender and Running on Empty, welcomed Ethan with actress-model wife Phyllis Major in 1973, but she tragically died by suicide at 30 in 1976, leading Jackson to write the song The Only Child for their young son.
Ethan first entered the public eye as an infant, appearing on a 1974 Rolling Stone magazine cover with his father, and later became an actor and producer, appearing alongside Angelina Jolie in the 1995 crime thriller Hackers and with Kate Hudson in the 2004 rom-com Raising Helen.