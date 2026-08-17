EXCLUSIVE: Jackson Browne's Son's Death Linked to Drugs, Report Says

Devastating new details have emerged in the tragic death of rock troubadour Jackson Browne's son, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Ethan Browne, 52, was found unresponsive in his bedroom by his roommate on Nov. 25, 2025.

According to a newly released report from the Los Angeles Medical Examiner, paramedics found him holding a straw and a lighter with several narcotics, drug paraphernalia and medications littered throughout his room in Culver City, Calif.