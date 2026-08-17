Hayden Panettiere Confessed She Was in a 'Cycle of Self-Destruction' With Opioids and Alcohol Years Before Tragic Death at 36

However, sudden stardom at an early age apparently took its toll on her, explaining that she was just 15 when someone on her team began to offer her "happy pills" before she walked red carpets.

"They were to make me peppy during interviews," said Panettiere. "I had no idea that this was not an appropriate thing, or what door that would open for me when it came to my addiction."

Eventually, she started sneaking away from friends and former fiancé Wladimir Klitschko, the father of her daughter, to do what she felt was necessary to ease her pain.

"With the opiates and alcohol, I was doing anything to make me feel happy for a moment," she said. "Then I'd feel worse than I did before. I was in a cycle of self-destruction."